Chic Report

Unforgettable Moments From The Fashion Media Awards!

This year's special event was presented with LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Jec

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Fashion media Awards, Daily Front Row, FMA's, LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, Ject
Marianne Fonseca and Drew Taggert (Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images The Daily Front Row)

The stars aligned for the 2025 Fashion Media Awards! This year’s event found attendees bringing star power to the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center. Throughout the special night, extra bursts of shine and sparkle came courtesy of LAGOS. The fine jewelry brand’s latest elegant rings, necklaces, and earrings graced fashion-forward guests including  Kiel Tutin, Maxamillion Eicke, Irina Kro Eicke, Mariah Strongin, Jessica Markowski, Leyna Bloom, Marina Ingvarsson, Clinton Moxam, Uche Moxam, Jermaine Mitchell, Quigley, and Jess Habich.

Of course, you can’t hit the red carpet without camera-ready hair! Luckily, Redken was on-site with a special activation themed around its new Acidic Color Gloss gloss-in mask, bringing attendees like Charlotte Bickley, Katya Tolstova, Jessica Markowski, Severine Keimng, Greta Louise Tome, and Ashley Haas a quick touch-up before posing for the photogs all night long. Guests like honoree Ashwin Gane also made time to check out its latest innovations.

Redken

The party continued at the pre-cocktail hour, thanks to Ject‘s special activation, spotlighting its new innovative cosmetic treatments and high-quality skincare products. Guests took a calming moment to relax and stay educated on the medical clinic’s modern, effective new offerings, from Moxi to CO2.

SOMA was on-site to share its new Vanishing Edge panties collection with guests, who posed for photos in the label’s ’90s-inspired black and white photo booth. However, this wasn’t SOMA’s only activation during NYFW—shortly before, the label had also opened a pop-up with Iconic Magazines where stylish New Yorkers could pick up their own coffee, pastries, and free panties, which were also shared from a pop-up truck traveling through the city for two days.

Guests visited SOMA’s chic Photo Booth

For a whimsical flair, Lavazza hosted a chic bar serving signature espresso martinis—the perfect drink for keeping spirits high during the ceremony! The coffee brand also had its robot mascot, Luigi, printed across a postcard station where guests could write postcards to friends and family.

Throughout the cocktail hour, everyone enjoyed themed non-alcoholic drinks from AF Drinks. The tasty canned cocktail lineup ranged from margaritas to whiskey ginger cocktails, labeled with signs like “Hot AF” and “Sexy AF.” Attendees also stayed energized with colorful sips from zero-sugar energy drink brand  GORGIE, elevated by refreshing flavors like peach, mango, and watermelon. Non-alcoholic wine was also served by Summer Water as well, bringing additional refreshment to the glittering night at the top of the Rock.

Casamigos also presented a variety of tasty margaritas to keep everyone’s thirst quenched during the star-studded night.

 

Our luxe gift bags for guests included a range of treats to bring their Fashion Weeks—and every week!—a burst of stylish elegance. Everyone went home from Rainbow Room with LAGOS Jewelry cleaner, Redken’s new Acidic Color Gloss gloss-in mask, a SOMA lingerie washing kit and mesh bags, Lavazza Coffee beans, Gente’s Lymphatic Drainage Effect cream, YSE Beauty’s Overachiever eye masks, and a tasty GORGIE energy drink. Of course, they all included copy of our September issue—a must-have for anyone out and about at New York Fashion Week!

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards gift bag

At this year’s Awards, philanthropist Iman was honored with the Fashion Icon award, presented to her by Anok Yai. Mary Alice Stephenson received the Impact Innovation honor for GLAM4GOOD from close friend Dee Hilfiger, while Marianne Fonesca’s Gente Beauty received the Breakthrough Beauty Brand trophy, introduced by Fernanda Gimenez. Amy Sherald handed Sarah Harrelson her Magazine of the Year trophy for Cultured, followed by Brooks Nader presenting Zac Posen with his Fashion Innovator trophy. Amela Gray presented Trey Laird with his Campaign of the Year honor for BOSS’ viral David Beckham campaign, followed by Busta Rhymes presenting Ashwin Gane with the night’s Emerging Artist honor. Law Roach then took to the stage to give former Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim their Creatives of the Year award. In a viral moment, mgk took home the night’s Style Icon Award, presented by BFF Pete Davidson. The evening wrapping with Christy Turlington giving photographer Pamela Hanson her Lifetime Achievement Award.

The night’s stylish guest list included Tiffany Haddish, Tommy Hilfiger, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, John Demsey, Elizabeth Lake, Sophie Sumner, Dimitris Giannetos, Julien Farel,  Busta Rhymes, Katya Tolstova, Gillian Miniter, Crystal Waters, Nicole Miller, Dougie Joseph, Josh McGregor, Mariah Strongin, Elizabeth Lake, Taras Romanov, Flaviana Matata, Emira D’Spain, Larsen Thompson, Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist, Sergio Kletnoy, Elena Matei,  Severine Keimig, Sophie Elgort, Ezra William, Tika, The Daily’s Eddie Roche, Nandini Vaid, and Aaron Royce, and many more.

Thank you to our sponsors LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Ject.

All images: Jeff Eason for The Daily Front Row, Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images The Daily Front Row, Sean Zanni for The Daily Front Row

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Sarah Harrelson Reflects On CULTURED’s Unique Rise...

JECT Holds The Secrets To The Fountain...

Ashwin Gane Is All About The Future...

Mary Alice Stephenson’s GLAM4GOOD Is Helping Fashion...

Pamela Hanson On Her Incredible Career Behind...

Trey Laird Reveals How He Created David...

Laura Kim And Fernando Garcia Are Breaking...

The Daily’s Fashion Media Awards Brought Out...

Inside The Daily Front Row’s Star-Studded Fashion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.