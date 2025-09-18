Unforgettable Moments From The Fashion Media Awards!

The stars aligned for the 2025 Fashion Media Awards! This year’s event found attendees bringing star power to the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center. Throughout the special night, extra bursts of shine and sparkle came courtesy of LAGOS. The fine jewelry brand’s latest elegant rings, necklaces, and earrings graced fashion-forward guests including Kiel Tutin, Maxamillion Eicke, Irina Kro Eicke, Mariah Strongin, Jessica Markowski, Leyna Bloom, Marina Ingvarsson, Clinton Moxam, Uche Moxam, Jermaine Mitchell, Quigley, and Jess Habich.

Of course, you can’t hit the red carpet without camera-ready hair! Luckily, Redken was on-site with a special activation themed around its new Acidic Color Gloss gloss-in mask, bringing attendees like Charlotte Bickley, Katya Tolstova, Jessica Markowski, Severine Keimng, Greta Louise Tome, and Ashley Haas a quick touch-up before posing for the photogs all night long. Guests like honoree Ashwin Gane also made time to check out its latest innovations.

The party continued at the pre-cocktail hour, thanks to Ject‘s special activation, spotlighting its new innovative cosmetic treatments and high-quality skincare products. Guests took a calming moment to relax and stay educated on the medical clinic’s modern, effective new offerings, from Moxi to CO2.

SOMA was on-site to share its new Vanishing Edge panties collection with guests, who posed for photos in the label’s ’90s-inspired black and white photo booth. However, this wasn’t SOMA’s only activation during NYFW—shortly before, the label had also opened a pop-up with Iconic Magazines where stylish New Yorkers could pick up their own coffee, pastries, and free panties, which were also shared from a pop-up truck traveling through the city for two days.

For a whimsical flair, Lavazza hosted a chic bar serving signature espresso martinis—the perfect drink for keeping spirits high during the ceremony! The coffee brand also had its robot mascot, Luigi, printed across a postcard station where guests could write postcards to friends and family.

Throughout the cocktail hour, everyone enjoyed themed non-alcoholic drinks from AF Drinks. The tasty canned cocktail lineup ranged from margaritas to whiskey ginger cocktails, labeled with signs like “Hot AF” and “Sexy AF.” Attendees also stayed energized with colorful sips from zero-sugar energy drink brand GORGIE, elevated by refreshing flavors like peach, mango, and watermelon. Non-alcoholic wine was also served by Summer Water as well, bringing additional refreshment to the glittering night at the top of the Rock.

Casamigos also presented a variety of tasty margaritas to keep everyone’s thirst quenched during the star-studded night.

Our luxe gift bags for guests included a range of treats to bring their Fashion Weeks—and every week!—a burst of stylish elegance. Everyone went home from Rainbow Room with LAGOS Jewelry cleaner, Redken’s new Acidic Color Gloss gloss-in mask, a SOMA lingerie washing kit and mesh bags, Lavazza Coffee beans, Gente’s Lymphatic Drainage Effect cream, YSE Beauty’s Overachiever eye masks, and a tasty GORGIE energy drink. Of course, they all included copy of our September issue—a must-have for anyone out and about at New York Fashion Week!

At this year’s Awards, philanthropist Iman was honored with the Fashion Icon award, presented to her by Anok Yai. Mary Alice Stephenson received the Impact Innovation honor for GLAM4GOOD from close friend Dee Hilfiger, while Marianne Fonesca’s Gente Beauty received the Breakthrough Beauty Brand trophy, introduced by Fernanda Gimenez. Amy Sherald handed Sarah Harrelson her Magazine of the Year trophy for Cultured, followed by Brooks Nader presenting Zac Posen with his Fashion Innovator trophy. Amela Gray presented Trey Laird with his Campaign of the Year honor for BOSS’ viral David Beckham campaign, followed by Busta Rhymes presenting Ashwin Gane with the night’s Emerging Artist honor. Law Roach then took to the stage to give former Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim their Creatives of the Year award. In a viral moment, mgk took home the night’s Style Icon Award, presented by BFF Pete Davidson. The evening wrapping with Christy Turlington giving photographer Pamela Hanson her Lifetime Achievement Award.

The night’s stylish guest list included Tiffany Haddish, Tommy Hilfiger, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, John Demsey, Elizabeth Lake, Sophie Sumner, Dimitris Giannetos, Julien Farel, Busta Rhymes, Katya Tolstova, Gillian Miniter, Crystal Waters, Nicole Miller, Dougie Joseph, Josh McGregor, Mariah Strongin, Elizabeth Lake, Taras Romanov, Flaviana Matata, Emira D’Spain, Larsen Thompson, Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist, Sergio Kletnoy, Elena Matei, Severine Keimig, Sophie Elgort, Ezra William, Tika, The Daily’s Eddie Roche, Nandini Vaid, and Aaron Royce, and many more.

Thank you to our sponsors LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Ject.

All images: Jeff Eason for The Daily Front Row, Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images The Daily Front Row, Sean Zanni for The Daily Front Row

