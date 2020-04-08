Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Twitter CEO Donates $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief (Twitter)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced yesterday that he will be putting a billion dollars of his own money, which he says represents about 28% of his overall wealth, into a new fund he is calling Start Small, LLC, aimed at funding COVID-19 relief efforts. Any money left over in the fund after beating the pandemic will be used to help fund girls’ health and education and universal basic income.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

LVMH and Kering Rethink Their Plans to Accept Government Assistance (The Fashion Law)

It appears that LVMH and Kering are planning not to accept aid from the French government to help pay workers during the coronavirus outbreak after all. Although both companies had originally expressed interest in the government’s offer, they could be changing their minds after Hermes and Chanel both announced that they will be taking on those responsibilities themselves, at least for the foreseeable future. Don’t be fooled, though. This decision is far from purely altruistic. According to the Financial Times, this “has turned into a fraught question for some of France’s biggest companies because asking for help risks turning once internal matters, such as executive pay or dividends, into matters of public debate.”

IMG Uses TikTok to Scout New Talent (Fashionista)

In 2014, IMG Models began scouting new models on Instagram through their “We Love Your Genes” program. Now, as Instagram becomes more and more curated and coronavirus grounds their scouts, the company is turning to TikTok in the search for new talent. “It really reminded me of the early days on Instagram, when we were seeing very genuine content and not a lot of stuff that looked idyllic and probably isn’t the real world,” said Jeni Rose, SVP at IMG Models. “You get to see a lot of personality. When you’re looking at a video it’s so different [than a picture].”

Grace and Frankie Stars Plan Live Table Read of Season 7 Premiere (Variety)

“The entire cast of the comedy series will take part in this live, virtual event on April 9 to read through the upcoming seventh and final season premiere episode, entitled ‘The Fallout.’ Additionally, the cast will be raising awareness for Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Relief Program, which benefits food-insecure and isolated seniors.” There will also be a live Q&A with the cast, moderated by series co-creator Marta Kauffman, following the reading.

Manolo Blahnik Releases Sketches for At-Home Coloring

Manolo Blahnik has just released a series of sketches of some of the brand’s favorite shoes as downloadable coloring book pages for fashion lovers young and old. “Drawing is an activity close to Manolo’s heart and to the house and one we believe can bring a sense of calm and encourage mindfulness,” said the brand, in a release. “The initiative is made in support of our partnership with the Mental Health Foundation which has provided an incredible resource for looking after mental health with management tips, working methods, acts of kindness and more.”

“The partnership we have with the Mental Health Foundation has been ongoing since 2019 and is very close to my heart and the entire Manolo Blahnik family,” said CEO Kristina Blahnik. “We have made a donation to the charity to help them to create awareness of the incredible work they do on an ongoing basis. This initiative is particularly important to help the global community manage their mental health and wellbeing, and support others close to them in these uncertain times.”

Download all of the sketches HERE.

