Zimmermann brought its signature sense of whimsy and cinematic glamour to the Chateau Marmont, where Nicky and Simone Zimmermann hosted an unforgettable evening in honor of the Cruise 26 RTW Collection, Twisted Romance. The celebration began inside one of the hotel’s storied bungalow, transformed for the night into an intimate, candlelit retreat. Two dramatically long tables—draped in soft ivory linens, dotted with antique candelabras, and adorned with cascades of pearls—set a mood that felt equal parts modern fantasy and classic Hollywood allure. Flickering candlelight bounced off the surrounding greenery, creating a warm, ethereal glow that welcomed guests from around the world.

A mix of actors, models, creatives, and friends of the brand arrived dressed in the new collection’s romantic silhouettes and sculptural detailing. Guests Dakota Fanning, Rita Ora, Zoey Deutch, Emma Roberts, Halle Bailey, and Jurnee Smollett were among the familiar faces mingling throughout the evening. Models Hilary Rhoda, Abby Champion, Hailey Clauson, Sanne Vloet, and Larsen Thompson brought effortless cool, while celebrity stylists—Kara Smith, Brit Smith, Jessica Paster, Alexandra Mandelkorn, and Annabelle Harron—added their signature eye for polish to an already impeccably dressed crowd.

Following dinner, the festivities continued upstairs in the penthouse, where DJ Kitty Cash shifted the energy with a vibrant soundtrack that had guests drifting between dessert tables and the dance floor. Conversations stretched late into the evening as the room buzzed with the kind of joyful, easy glamour Zimmermann has mastered.