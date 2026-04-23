This Week’s Top Events: The Tribeca Ball, Manolo and Nordstrom at The Maybourne BH, and Calvin Klein’s Fragrance Party

Alan Cumming Honored at Tribeca Ball

The New York Academy of Art held its annual Tribeca Ball, generously supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, on Monday in New York. The Tribeca Ball is a one-of-a-kind studio party that opens the doors of the Academy to the public, offering an intimate and immersive glimpse into the next generation of artists. Guests

wandered through working studios, engaging directly with the Academy’s 100 MFA candidates, experiencing firsthand the paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints students have developed over the course of an intensive year.

The evening honored Emmy and Tony winner Alan Cumming for his longtime support. The evening also paid tribute to Eileen Guggenheim and her husband, Russell Wilkinson. Guggenheim is concluding her 20-year term as Board Chair; Wilkinson is a co-founder of the Academy and a longtime Trustee.

The evening welcomed William Abadie, Will Cotton, Bob Cochran, Suzanne Cochran, Alan Cumming, Rose Dergan, Vincent Desiderio, Sophie Elgort, Sheila Ball, Gabriel Florenz, Barbara Guggenheim, Eileen Guggenheim, Neil Jenney, Bill Jacob, Sharon Jacob, Kit Keenan, Helen King, Nicole Miller, Alyssa Monks, Gigi Powers, Paul Provost, Cynthia Rowley, George Sard, Carla Shen, Susan Wasserstein, Isabel Wilkinson Schor, Russell Wilkinson, Dustin Yellin, and more.

Nordstrom and Manolo Blahnik Lunch at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills

Nordstrom and Manolo Blahnik hosted an intimate lunch at the Maybourne Beverly Hills yesterday. The occasion brought together friends of the brand to celebrate 125 years of Nordstrom and the exclusive Manolo Blahnik capsule. Inspired by an idyllic season spent in the Mediterranean, Blahnik chose bright white leather and raffia to pop against the saturated scenery of his favorite destinations for the collection.

Guests for the lunch in the 90210 included Kristina Blahnik, CEO, Manolo Blahnik, Linda Cui Zhang, Fashion Director, Nordstrom, Casey Fremont Crowe, Executive Director, Art Production Fund, Alessandra Codina, Annabelle Fleur, Chriselle Lim, Christie Tyler, Meeka Hossain, Quigley Goode, Sheryl Luke, and more.

Calvin Klein Fragrances Celebrate NEW euphoria elixirs

Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc., celebrated the debut of its new euphoria elixirs collection during an exclusive, invite-only event in Los Angeles this week. Notable guests include Sophia Culpo, Ava Michelle, Meeka Hossain, Ellie Thumann, Christie Tyler, and Natalia Bryant.