Trey Laird Reveals How He Created David Beckham’s Steamy Viral BOSS Campaign!

Advertising genius Trey Laird has created some of the most iconic fashion campaigns over the years but went to a new level with this year’s Boss bodywear campaign starring David Beckham in an unforgettable shoot by Mert & Marcus. When the images dropped of the 50-year-old sports icon in his knickers, women and men around the world couldn’t get enough. How did it all come together? Laird fills us in!



How did you and Hugo Boss come together? And what’s your approach been to the brand?

[Hugo Boss CEO] Daniel Grieder joined the brand in 2021, and I had previously worked with him when he was CEO of Tommy Hilfiger. He called me and said, “I’d love for you to come onboard and help me do a big transformation.” It’s obviously this iconic brand that has a big awareness, but it had just been kind of floating along for a while without a lot of engagement. One of the first things we did—which at the time just seemed like the most obvious thing in the world, but they’d never done it—is put the spotlight on the word “Boss.” It was always called Hugo Boss, and we decided to let Hugo be the secondary younger line, and Boss to be the main brand. And I kept thinking, “Why do you want to be called Hugo Boss when you can just be called Boss?” The logo got updated, and we connected the brand values and the brand vibe to that word. We came up with the tagline, Be Your Own Boss, and brought on ambassadors who represented that statement across sports, fashion, film, and music. I’ve been lucky enough to work with them for the past few years on different campaigns and different initiatives, and there’s still more to do. In some ways, I think we’re just getting started.

Is this kind of opportunity to rebrand a dream for somebody like you?

Totally, especially at this scale. A lot of people knew Hugo Boss. Its been around forever, and certainly had a history of quality and certainly tailored clothing for men. And a lot of men had a Hugo Boss suit in their closet, but I don’t know that there was a lot of brand emotional connection to it. It’s been a dream project.

How did David Beckham come into the picture?

I watched the Beckham docuseries on Netflix, and I called Daniel and said you have to watch this. If there is ever anyone who symbolizes Be Your Own Boss, it’s Beckham. He has always sort of paved his own way. He was the player, but now he’s the boss. Culturally he rewrote the rules in terms of men and style and taking risks and finding your own identity. Daniel watched it and said we’ve got to meet David immediately to try to work out a partnership and develop a brand together, a Beckham Boss brand, and have him be a long-term partner. He’s an entrepreneur and businessman and obviously super successful in that way. We felt he was a perfect embodiment of what that meant to live your own life on your own terms, create your own destiny, manifest your own reality.

Why do you think David Beckham is so captivating? He’s been around forever, and people are still interested in him as a cultural figure.

If I go back to the documentary for a second, I think there’s an authenticity and openness. He was open about his triumphs and also his challenges. And you see this kid who has this dream, then it comes true, and there are all these twists and turns, but then it becomes even bigger and bigger and bigger. He navigates that all with such grace and authenticity and his own point of view. He’s always been true to himself, and he’s living his dream still. That’s why people respond to him still to this day. He’s beloved. He’s transcended sports to become a cultural icon.

Beckham turned 50 this year. Did his age play a factor in this at all? It didn’t seem to be the headline.

I don’t think it was meant to be the headline. It wasn’t age, or a campaign, or a statement on age, or anything like that. He’s obviously in phenomenal shape. When I presented the concept to him, he kind of grinned at me and said, “I need about six weeks.” He likes to joke about it, that “If I’m going to be the oldest guy in my pants, I want to be the hottest.” He’s an athlete, so when he commits to something, he trains. He’s disciplined beyond anybody’s imagination.

Were you surprised by the reaction to the campaign? People have said it was the sexiest underwear ad in a decade.

I was so excited to get it out there. We were all super proud of it. We just wanted to make it richer and deeper and more sophisticated, like a little mini movie, and the music added a lot to it. I was surprised and excited, and happy when it took off and did so well. The beauty of working with Beckham is that it’s everywhere in the world. There’s nowhere in the world that doesn’t respond to him.

All images: Courtesy of BOSS and Trey Laird

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.