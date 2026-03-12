11 of Our Favorite Trends From the Paris Fall 2026 Runways

The designers in Paris held absolutely nothing back this season. The proportions were extreme, the embellishments dense, the colors bold, and the fabrics as rich and luxurious as ever. We might be on the verge of World War III and global economic collapse, but in the face of all that gloom and doom, Paris did what Paris does best, they put on a show, serving up some of the most exciting and gorgeous capital “F” Fashion of the entire season.

Check out some of our favorite trends below and see how Paris’s best stack up against New York, London, and Milan.

1. Drop It Like It’s Hot

Dropwaists are fast becoming a Matthieu Blazy signature at Chanel — Coco herself was famously fond of them, too — but he’s not the only designer looking to the 1920s for a little (or a lot) of inspiration this season. Rabanne, Mugler, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, and more dropped their waists like a bad habit, giving the bright young things of today a new taste of an old (and very chic) silhouette.

2. Racy Lacy

It used to be that lingerie-inspired looks only really came out in Spring, but these days the boudoir is fertile source of inspiration no matter what the season. The way stylist Marie Amelie Sauve styled the lacy little notions at Rabanne — layering them over sweaters and under more substantial separates — felt particularly fall-appropriate (and incredibly cool), but between jet setting and climate change, there’s always some place these clothes can be worn, with or without something on top to keep you warm.

3. Heavy Metal

Metallics shimmered across lots of runways this season — from Schaparelli to Celine to Mugler — but one a few designers dared to go full metal mesh on the runway and the results were fabulous!

4. Bolder Shoulders

Dust off your moms old shoulder pads because it’s officially the year of the shoulder. The bigger and broader the better. Honestly, if you don’t look like a walking pizza slice, you’re not doing it right.

5. 3D Glinting

Embellishments this season were packed tight and bursting forth, adding incredible dimension and shine to everything from pants and dresses to skirts and suits. Is it still ready-to-wear with this level of couture craftsmanship (and, doubtless, a price to match)?

6. Drag Her

Nothing says you’ve got money to burn like dragging your designer finery across the floor behind you.

7. Velvet

As wonderful to touch as it is to look at. Just remember what Kiki Astor says: no velvet after Valentine’s Day and only for evening and under low light. “Sunlight exposes velvet. It doesn’t flatter it.”

8. Extra Leg Room

Plenty of designers showed thigh-strangling drainpipes and sprayed-on leather pants this season as well, but these just feel so much chicer. Besides, didn’t we all get enough of skinny jeans in the 2000s. I know fashion is cyclical, but let’s leave that particular trend in the past just a bit longer, shall we? Especially with so many beautiful wide-leg pant options to choose from.

9. Go Tux Yourself

From New York to London to Milan to, now, Paris, the tuxedo has been the dominant trend of the season. Seriously, practically every major designer offered one, four, or, in the case of Saint Laurent, a dozen plus takes on this most iconic piece of formal wear.

10. Knit Wit

There’s something very “nicked from granny’s cedar chest” about the knitwear this season. Who knew old Avis was so stylish?

11. Fringe Fest

This season, when it comes to fringe: too long is never enough.