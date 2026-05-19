Treasure Beach Village at Beaches Turks and Caicos Opens With A Bang!

Where was the place to be this past weekend? The grand opening celebration of the new Treasure Beach Village at Beaches Turks and Caicos, which marked the debut of the $150 million, all-suite expansion to the property. The expansion brings 101 beautifully designed, multi-bedroom suites to the resort, which first opened in 1997. At the heart of the property is Treasure Beach Village’s aquamarine main attraction: an incredible 15,000-square-foot lagoon-style pool.

Celebs such as Chad Michael Murray, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, Jesse Eisenberg, Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, Taye Diggs, Amanda Kloots, Dave and Odette Annable, Melissa Roxburgh, Nico Tortorella, Sasha Pieterse, Bryan Greenberg, Jamie Chung, Ross Matthews, Sean O’Pry, Abbey Romeo, Sam Champion, Kevin Sharkey, Cory Bond, and more were there to get a first look at the new addition.

The weekend festivities kicked off on Thursday evening with a Regatta Golden Hour on Treasure Beach, inspired by the island’s locally coveted sailing tradition.

Throughout the experience, guests checked out the new Pinta Food Hall and Butch’s Island Chop House while enjoying activities such as mahjong, pickleball clinics led by APP pro Megan Fudge, catamaran excursions across the turquoise waters, snorkeling, and even an AK! Body workout led by Amanda Kloots. Some guests took the opportunity to leave the property and participate in Sandals Foundation’s Reading Road Trip, connecting guests with local students to read to them.

The celebration also included the Beaches Caribbean Block Party, where a vibrant mix of live music, parade, and locally inspired flavors – including fresh conch, grilled specialties, and a traditional fish fry, were on hand to give guests an authentic feel to their visit.

Other memorable moments included a performance by American Authors, who performed their hit “Best Day of My Life” (and more!) while fireworks lit up the sky. Also there to wow the crowd was a 50-person Junkanoo procession, acts from the local Rhythmic Dance Haven, fire and tight rope performers, and a gravity-defying performance by the troupe Jonglissimo.

And if all that doesn’t peak your interest, take a look at the stunning water in the images below. Does. Not. Get. Better.

The opening marks the next era for Beaches, with new resorts on the horizon in The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Sign us up!

Special thanks to Adam Stewart, Maggie Rivera, Scott Currie, and Lisa Raden!