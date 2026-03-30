Travis Kelce Signs Multi-Season Partnership With Tommy Hilfiger

The future Mr. Taylor Swift and three-time Super Bowl champion has another new title to add to his list: global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger. The partnership begins this Fall and will continue into the Spring 2027 with a campaign and a design collaboration that will reimagine elevated Tommy classics.

“Travis Kelce is one of the most magnetic figures in sport and culture today,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “He is at the forefront of a new generation of athletes expressing themselves through style, with a down-to-earth quality that people immediately connect with. I’m excited to see how he brings his fearless, fun-loving and bold take on Prep Made Current to fans around the world.”

Kelce joins an illustrious list of past Tommy Hilfiger collaborators including Rafael Nadal, Gigi Hadid, Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, and Damson Idris.

“I’ve long admired TOMMY HILFIGER as an iconic American brand,” said Kelce. “Ever since high school, when I used to ask my mom to buy Sailing Gear jackets, I’ve been drawn towards the brand’s confident style and over the years have respected its ability to be classic and consistent while still evolving. Getting to work with Tommy and put my own twist on timeless pieces, in a way that feels original for today, is a dream come true.”