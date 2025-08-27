Travis Kelce Is Launching A Sporty New Brand With American Eagle

Travis Kelce‘s got a brand-new gig! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback—and new fiancé to Taylor Swift—is launching a new label, AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce, at American Eagle.

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year,” said Kelce. “It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life. I started Tru Kolors in 2019 on the foundation of showing up authentically and having fun with style, and we wanted this collab to reflect that same energy. I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own. I’m excited for it to finally be out in the world.”

Inspired by individual self-expression and community, Kelce’s limited-edition collection is particularly versatile. Filled with cozy textures and warm fall tones of brown, tan, cream, and dark red, the line’s first assortment includes relaxed T-shirts, soft loungewear separates, shirt jackets, trousers, and a standout striped rugby polo, forming a range that’s both sporty and easygoing. With Kelce as creative director, the range also nods to varsity dressing while remaining casual and relaxed for anyone to wear on or off the field. It’s also just the tip of the iceberg, as fans can expect a second drop to arrive on September 24 as the crisp autumn season commences.

Though the collection is a new launch at American Eagle, it’s also far more than a celebrity-endorsed drop. Kelce first launched his signature Tru Kolors sportswear brand in 2019, and its AE collaboration has been over a year in the making. According to the label, Kelce was also heavily involved in the collection’s design meetings, fabrics fits, textures, and colors, and tried on all of the pieces himself to personally ensure they aligned with his vision. And his involvement extends beyond just fashion. To mark his AE collection’s launch, Kelce chose young athletes Anna Frey, Azzi Fudd, Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, Kiyan Anthony and Suni Lee to star in its first campaign, showing the line’s versatility no matter what sport you play.

As Kelce’s first collection is released in American Eagle stores and AE.com, the assortment—affordably priced from $15 to $180—will also be shared worldwide. Expect more campaigns and fantasy sports spottings, as well as activations in Kansas City and an upcoming partnership with the NFL’s The Ringer podcast. Looks like fall’s off to a busy start for the football star!

All images: Courtesy of American Eagle.

