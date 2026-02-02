Check Out the Trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 won’t hit theaters for a few months still, but 20th Century Studios just dropped the first official trailer and it is with a tremendous sigh of relief that we say: this movie actually looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun!

We still don’t know a lot about the plot of the new film, but based on the trailer, it would seem that Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) has returned to Runway magazine as features editor — and it’s a decision Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is none too happy about. Our guess is that in the years since the first movie was made, as legacy media has struggled to stay relevant, let alone thrive, that the decision to hire Andy came from somewhere above Miranda’s head. Maybe a new CEO of the publishing company who thought that proper journalism was just what Runway needed to return them to relevance? Terrible idea, of course. But also totally something one could imagine a legacy magazine company doing.

Emily (Emily Blunt) is still there. Thank god! She was the comedic heart of The Devil Wears Prada and she gets in a fabulous barb about Andy’s eyebrows at the end of the trailer, which we can only hope is the tip of the comedic iceberg. Emily is, of course, still at Runway. She was always going to be a lifer. But now she appears to have two little minions of her own. She’s probably as terrible to them as Miranda was to her, but in a funny way, so it’s okay.

Miranda meanwhile seems just as stiff and humorless as ever. And perhaps a bit dotty? She doesn’t remember Andy at all when she first comes into her office. “Who are you? Do you know her? Do I know her?”

Miranda’s character is based on Anna Wintour, but it’s hard to believe Anna would forget her own assistants. And she’d certainly never admit it so causally. Anna prides herself on her good manners, after all. Miranda not so much, but that’s part of what made the mast movie so fun and it bodes well for the sequel too. Although Miranda’s hair is looking a little flat this time around. Hopefully she brings the glamour elsewhere. With Pat Field back in charge of costumes, it’s hard to believe she won’t.

Finally, a reason to go back to the theater!