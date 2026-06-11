7 Trader Joe’s Summer Skincare Dupes We Cannot Get Enough of

If you aren’t shopping the beauty aisle at Trader Joe’s, believe us when we tell you that you are seriously missing out. No, really. That unassuming little section between the produce and the pasta might not offer as many options as your typical department or drug store, but practically everything they do have is a banger. And so much cheaper than anything you’ll find at Ulta or Sephora. So whether you’re plagued by choice paralysis or just love a good deal, do yourself a favor and give ‘ol Joe a try. Especially these six skincare products, the praises of which we cannot sing loudly enough.

This broad spectrum SPF 40 body gel feels, applies, and even smells exactly like Super Goop, but while the latter costs $44 for a mere 3.4 ounces, Trader Joe’s costs just 12.99 for 5 ounces. Price-wise, ounce-for-ounce, that’s about a 1/5th of the price. And we know it says it is a body sunscreen, but trust us, it works just as well on the face. (And do yourself a favor and buy extra before the summer ends. Trust us, you’re gonna want to use it year round.) The Invisible Gel sunscreen for your face is also a great deal!

At just $9.99 for a 1-ounce bottle, this super high-quality serum blows that $88 Kiehl’s retinol serum completely out of the water. And both use 0.3% retinol. Even Paula’s Choice costs almost 5x as much as the Trader Joe’s dupe and we’re telling you, your skin won’t know the difference!

So rich! Seriously. It’s giving Murad. It’s giving SkinCeuticals. It’s maybe even giving Augustinus Bader. Okay, maybe not quite that last one. But if you’re looking for a thick and restorative night cream under $10, that feels and performs like products costing 10 times as much, this is it.

Now if Trader Joe’s night cream is a little too thick and juicy for your skin (shout out to all the oily-faced girlies out there), this gel moisturizer could be just your ticket. It’s like Clinique Moisture Surge ($64 for 2.5 ounces) or Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer ($26 for 1.7 ounces) but at a much more manageable Trader Joe’s price — $8.99 for 2.5 ounces. Are you kidding!? At that price you could afford to use it as a body cream!

Who needs L’Occitane when this superstar costs just $4.99 for 3 full ounces?

Want a dermatologist-formulated, ultra gentle low-lather cream-based cleanser that removes dirt, makeup and sunscreen without harshing your skin? You could turn to Drunk Elephant or, for about 1/6th of the price, you could just go to Joe. $6.99 for 5 ounces? Fabulous!

One of the newest additions to the Trader Joe’s skincare line, this one is a game changer. A stable and effective vitamin C serum for just $10? Are you kidding! SkinCeuticals will set you back $185 and we bet you’ll never notice the difference.