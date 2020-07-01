Tory Burch Challenges Friends To #WearaDamnMask

Since some people are still having trouble getting the memo, Tory Burch is challenging friends to spread the word: Wear a damn mask. She’s enlisted several friends such as Kerry Washington, Bryan Boy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laura Brown, Tina Craig, and more to a #WearaDamnMask challenge.

In an Instagram post this week she wrote:

I am sure you all are seeing what I am seeing, COVID 19 rates in the USA are rising at a truly scary rate. One thing I know for sure is that there’s a very easy way each of us can help, and that’s to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public. #WearaDamnMask because we want to protect ourselves and, even more importantly, we want to protect others #WearaDamnMask because clearly, the doctors and data say we are not going to beat this pandemic unless we each do our part to get rid of it #WearaDamnMask because is it not a political issue, it is an issue of saving lives #WearaDamnMask because it is the only way to keep our most vulnerable safe and the only way to get our economy back on track. I challenge @loganlaurice @kerrywashington @bradgoreski @ariannahuff @bagsnob @samiranasr @jasonbolden @gayleking @amygriffin @keeganmichaelkey @drsanjaygupta @perrip08 @jamietisch @marjoriegubelmann @jaredcohen81 to join me in getting this message out by posting a masked selfie and tagging others to do the same.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization now recommend cloth masks for the general public.

Burch is encouraging everyone to take a Selfie wearing a mask with the #WearADamnMask. Spread the word!

