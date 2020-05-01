The Daily Media: 17 Moves To Know from Elle Decor to Vogue China

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Stellene Volandes will expand her role as editor-in-chief of Town & Country to include editorial director of ELLE DECOR.

2. Whitney Robinson has stepped down as editor in chief of ELLE DECOR to focus on both his design consulting business, DW NorthStar, and the launch of the Council of Interior Designers of America. He will continue to serve as contributing editor, special projects, for ELLE DECOR. A new editor-in-chief of ELLE DECOR will be named shortly and will report to Volandes.

3. Elizabeth Angell has been promoted from digital director to executive editor, digital of Town & Country.

4. Tang Shuang has stepped down as fashion critic and deputy publisher at Vogue China.

5. Jim Gerson is returning to his role as president of Speedo North America.

6. Molly Langenstein has been promoted to CEO at Chico’s. She replaces Bonnie Brooks.

7. Patrick Valeo is now CEO at Diesel North America.

8. John Seifert, CEO at Ogilvy, is retiring in 2021.

9. Mario Selman has joined the men’s board at ONE Management.

10. Ali Tate has joined the women’s board at Lion’s Talent Management.

11. Ally Jameson has left DKNY.

Plus!

12. Nouveau Communications is now representing skincare brand Orpheus

13. Optimist Consulting has signed New York City Jewelry Week 2020 and American Friends of Tel Aviv University.

14. MP-IMC is now representing Trinny Woodal.

15. Purple PR is now representing Atelier Paulin for US Communications/VIP.

16. LuxCartel is now representing SITA NYC and Mademoiselle Martin.

17. AZIONE is now representing Authentic Beauty Concept, Emjay, Thrive Market, Saucey, Alana Kessler, and STEEZY Studio.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.