The Best Pics and Looks From Inside the Tony Awards and on the Red Carpet

Last night, the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League presented the the 79th annual Tony Awards at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, hosted by P!NK.

The revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman was the top winner of the night, snagging six Tonys including one for Laurie Metcalf who took featured actress in a play — her third career Tony win. It also won for Joe Mantello’s direction, lighting design, scenic design, sound design, and Best Revival of a Play.

Schmigadoon! took home the Tony for Best New Musical while Pultizer Prize-winner Liberation was named Best New Play and Lincoln Center’s production of Ragtime took the award for Best Musical Revival.

Check out the full winner’s list below.

Best Musical The Lost Boys

WINNER Schmigadoon!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

WINNER Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

WINNER Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Revival of a Play WINNER Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Becky Shaw, Gina Gionfriddo

Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe

Fallen Angels

Oedipus, Robert Icke

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

WINNER Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Play The Balusters, David Lindsay-Abaire

Giant, Mark Rosenblatt

WINNER Liberation, Bess Wohl

Little Bear Ridge Road, Samuel D. Hunter

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical WINNER Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime