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The Best Pics and Looks From Inside the Tony Awards and on the Red Carpet

Razzle dazzle 'em!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Sarah Paulson, Amber Ruffin, Cole Escola, Dylan Mulvaney, Rachel Zegler (Getty Images)

Last night, the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League presented the the 79th annual Tony Awards at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, hosted by P!NK.

P!NK performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

The revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman was the top winner of the night, snagging six Tonys including one for Laurie Metcalf who took featured actress in a play — her third career Tony win. It also won for Joe Mantello’s direction, lighting design, scenic design, sound design, and Best Revival of a Play.

Schmigadoon! took home the Tony for Best New Musical while Pultizer Prize-winner Liberation was named Best New Play and Lincoln Center’s production of Ragtime took the award for Best Musical Revival.

The cast of Schmigadoon! performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Check out the full winner’s list below.

Best Musical

The Lost Boys
WINNER Schmigadoon!
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
WINNER Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
WINNER Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

The cast of Ragtime perform onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Best Revival of a Play

WINNER Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Becky Shaw, Gina Gionfriddo
Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe
Fallen Angels
Oedipus, Robert Icke

Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
WINNER Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Play

The Balusters, David Lindsay-Abaire
Giant, Mark Rosenblatt
WINNER Liberation, Bess Wohl
Little Bear Ridge Road, Samuel D. Hunter

Rachel Sussman, Daryl Roth, and Bess Wohl accept the Best Play award for Liberation (Getty Images)

WINNER Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
WINNER Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Whitney White, Liberation

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
WINNER Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

André De Shields and the cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Getty Images)

Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
WINNER Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
WINNER John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus

John Lithgow accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play award for Giant (Getty Images)

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ani Taj, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
WINNER Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
WINNER Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys
Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
WINNER Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Chess
Jane Cox, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime
WINNER Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
WINNER Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, Caroline Shaw
August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Steve Bargonetti
The Lost Boys, The Rescues
WINNER Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13
Josh Schmidt, Bug
WINNER Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
WINNER Kai Harada, Ragtime
Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
Brian Ronan, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards (Getty Images)

Best Orchestrations

WINNER Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez, and Gabriel Mann; The Lost Boys
Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brian Usifer, Chess
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder, and Doug Schadt; Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime
Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
WINNER Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ryan Park, The Lost Boys
David I. Reynoso, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon
Qween Jean, Liberation
WINNER Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels
Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
Paul Tazewell, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
WINNER Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul
Titaníque; Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Tally of winners:
Death of a Salesman – 6
The Lost Boys – 4
Ragtime – 4
Schmigadoon! – 4
Cats: The Jellicle Ball – 3
Becky Shaw – 1
Fallen Angels – 1
Giant – 1
Liberation – 1
Oedipus – 1

Check out all the best red carpet looks below.

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