The Best Pics and Looks From Inside the Tony Awards and on the Red Carpet

Last night, the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League presented the the 79th annual Tony Awards at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, hosted by P!NK.
The revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman was the top winner of the night, snagging six Tonys including one for Laurie Metcalf who took featured actress in a play — her third career Tony win. It also won for Joe Mantello’s direction, lighting design, scenic design, sound design, and Best Revival of a Play.
Schmigadoon! took home the Tony for Best New Musical while Pultizer Prize-winner Liberation was named Best New Play and Lincoln Center’s production of Ragtime took the award for Best Musical Revival.
Check out the full winner’s list below.
Best Musical
The Lost Boys
WINNER Schmigadoon!
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
WINNER Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
WINNER Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Revival of a Play
WINNER Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Becky Shaw, Gina Gionfriddo
Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe
Fallen Angels
Oedipus, Robert Icke
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
WINNER Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Best Play
The Balusters, David Lindsay-Abaire
Giant, Mark Rosenblatt
WINNER Liberation, Bess Wohl
Little Bear Ridge Road, Samuel D. Hunter
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
WINNER Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Best Direction of a Play
Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
WINNER Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Whitney White, Liberation
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
WINNER Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
WINNER Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
WINNER John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ani Taj, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
WINNER Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
dots, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
WINNER Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys
Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
WINNER Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, Chess
Jane Cox, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime
WINNER Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
WINNER Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, Caroline Shaw
August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Steve Bargonetti
The Lost Boys, The Rescues
WINNER Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13
Josh Schmidt, Bug
WINNER Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
WINNER Kai Harada, Ragtime
Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
Brian Ronan, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!
Best Orchestrations
WINNER Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez, and Gabriel Mann; The Lost Boys
Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brian Usifer, Chess
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder, and Doug Schadt; Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Ragtime
Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
WINNER Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ryan Park, The Lost Boys
David I. Reynoso, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon
Qween Jean, Liberation
WINNER Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels
Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
Paul Tazewell, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Best Book of a Musical
The Lost Boys, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
WINNER Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul
Titaníque; Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Tally of winners:
Death of a Salesman – 6
The Lost Boys – 4
Ragtime – 4
Schmigadoon! – 4
Cats: The Jellicle Ball – 3
Becky Shaw – 1
Fallen Angels – 1
Giant – 1
Liberation – 1
Oedipus – 1
Check out all the best red carpet looks below.