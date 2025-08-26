Tommy Hilfiger Races Into Fall With Claudia Schiffer and Nicholas Hoult!

Start your engine! Tommy Hilfiger‘s kicking off the fall season to a speedy start, with a little help from Claudia Schiffer and Superman star Nicholas Hoult. The stylish pair are front and center for the designer’s new Fall 2025 campaign, “The Hilfiger Racing Club,” directly inspired by his love of motorsports and the 2020’s ongoing excitement around the sport—seen through plenty of retro varsity jackets and intarsia knitwear. Meanwhile, preppy cable-knit sweaters and printed cardigans, collared shirts, trousers, and sharp blazers are mixed with blue jeans, miniskirts, and an array of dapper overcoats, barn jackets, and colorful puffers for cooler days ahead. Glen Luchford captures Hoult—who’s a trained race driver himself—and Schiffer alongside crews of models as they journey through tracks, garages, and take in a match or two themselves! However, this is just the start of Hilfiger’s next chapter as the campaign kicks off his “You’re Invited, No RSVP Required” ethos of individual-focused style, plus international racetrack-inspired activations for fans around the world.

“Reimagining prep has been at the heart of my creative vision for 40 years,” said Hilfiger. “From the beginning, I’ve blended classic American style with vibrant cultural influences, and I’m excited to continue that legacy of gatecrashing tradition. This season marks the start of a new chapter with ‘The Hilfiger Racing Club’ opening our latest campaign series and bringing a fresh twist to a celebrated moment in the preppy social calendar.”

All images: Glen Luchford

Lana Del Rey Gets Romantic For W‘s Fall Fashion Issue

It’s shaping up to be a romantic autumn for Lana Del Rey! The musician is awash in color for W‘s Fall Fashion issue, posing in pretty pink Prada for a new cover shoot by Steven Meisel. Inside the spread—where Del Rey’s further outfitted in statement Loewe and more styled by Karl Templer—she muses on her first Los Angeles move, acting dreams, and romance with recent husband Jeremy Dufrene. You can check out her full shoot now on WMag.com.

“I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table,” Del Rey recalled of meeting Dufrene. “Jeremy said, ‘I work with alligators—I have tough skin.’ And he is a man of his word. All the things that made me upset—and there were so many!—he would just listen and say, ‘You be you—and I’ll just love you more.’”

All images: Steven Meisel

YOOX Founder Federico Marchetti Is Launching A Fashionable Memoir

Hot off the presses! YOOX founder Federico Marchetti’s picked up the pen to write a new tell-all memoir, The Geek Of Chic: An American Dream, Italian Style. With a foreword by none other than Giorgio Armani, the tome delves into Marchetti’s career path, from his childhood in Rome and education in Milan and New York City to founding YOOX at the start of the 2000’s. Highlights will include his journey merging YOOX and Net-a-Porter in the 2010’s, the company’s Richemont acquisition, and his recent role chairing the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Fashion Task Force for King Charles III. Plus, keep an eye out for encounters with Armani, Anna Wintour, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and more through the decades! Marchetti’s book hits shelves on September 9 at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and booksellers worldwide.

Kris Jenner Sparkles For Vogue Arabia‘s September Issue

Vogue Arabia‘s new covergirl is the ultimate momager! Kris Jenner fronts the title’s stylish September issue, styled by Law Roach in Rabanne sequins and Saint Laurent leather that’s shot by Norma Jean Roy. For the occasion, the longtime businesswoman and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opens up on her upcoming 70th birthday, as well as her work ethic and drive, her superstar family’s journey across reality television and various businesses, and more.

“We were doing our wardrobe; sometimes even our hair and make-up,” Jenner shared on her family’s early reality TV days. “We were filming in our own homes. We were proud of where we were living and we wanted it to be beautiful. So we were also the set directors and the florists, making sure everything was the way we wanted it, as if we had company coming over. Imagine if the whole world is looking at what your kitchen looks like. But looking back, I never even dreamt that I could’ve had this amazing career starting at 51. I feel really lucky that it happened the way it did, allowing us to do it as a family.”

All images: Norma Jean Roy

InStyle’s Chaotic Interns Return For Round 3!

Gird your loins! InStyle’s “The Intern” Instagram series is back for its third season, with influencers Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill returning to wreck havoc at the magazine’s offices. So far, the new season finds the duo in a dramatic HR meeting and launching a “Hot People Inc.” interest group—as well as heated debates with EIC Sally Holmes and Danielle McNally! Keep an eye out as the series unfolds with Gibbs and Gill’s adventures around the city—and an encounter with Nick Jonas!

Chloé Cozies Up For Winter With Grace Hartzel

Chloé is getting into the groove for the upcoming winter season! The chic French label’s just launched its Winter 2025 campaign, starring Grace Hartzel. In sun-dappled images shot by David Sims, Hartzel lounges in a vintage automobile and across the decadent grounds of the Belle Epoque Villa, inspired by the 1970’s famed Villa Nellcote. Throughout, she’s draped in creative director Chemena Kamali’s latest designs, from lightweight silk blouses to ruffled skirts, faux fur-trimmed jackets, and romantic lace dresses—all embracing the house’s ethos of femininity and inner strength. You can discover the full collection when it launches in stores and on Chloe.com on September 4!

All images: David Sims

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.