Tommy Hilfiger Unveils New Sailing Capsule Collection

Tommy Hilfiger is kind of a sports fanatic. This we know. And his brand has always had a close connection to sports as well, especially those that take place on or around the water. Honestly, it doesn’t get much more nautical than Tommy Hilfiger. So it makes sense that the designer would collaborate with the U.S. SailGP Team on their Spring 2026 fanwear collection.

“For decades, sailing has been part of our brand story, inspiring how we design, think and connect,” said Hilfiger in a press release. “The U.S. SailGP Team are changing the way people see sailing and reaching new audiences around the world. This collection is celebrating that energy, bringing people closer to the team and giving them a way to express their support with confidence and style.”

“SailGP is fast, unpredictable and full of momentum shifts — and our fans are right there with us,” said Mike Buckley, Co-Owner, Team Principal & CEO of the U.S. SailGP Team. “This collection is for everyone backing the team through every turn of the season. It’s the next step in bringing fans closer to the sport and the energy of race weekend — wherever they’re watching from.”

The collection is available now in the United States on tommy.com, Amazon.com, Macy’s and in select TOMMY HILFIGER stores.

In other Tommy Hilfiger sporting news, the designer is being honored with the Cameron R. Argetsinger Award for his Outstanding Contributions to Motorsports. The event will take place Oct. 15 at the annual International Motor Racing Research Center Award Gala at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y.

“Watkins Glen, once home to the U.S. Grand Prix, was where I first experienced the excitement and energy of motorsports,” Hilfiger told WWD. “Those races left a lasting impression on me and sparked a passion that has stayed with me throughout my life. It’s incredibly meaningful to be recognized by the IMRRC and to be connected to the legacy of Cameron Argetsinger and the historic racing community that helped shape the sport in America.”