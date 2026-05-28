Tommy Hilfiger Releases U.S. SailGP Team Summer 2026 Capsule Collection

Today Tommy Hilfiger released the second performance capsule collection in their multi-year partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team. Designed for life on and off the water, the collection pairs technical performance with the brand’s classic American cool aesthetic.

“Sailing has been part of our world since the beginning,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a release. “The U.S. SailGP Team is pushing the sport into an exciting new space — where high-speed competition, innovation and entertainment come together on a global scale. This collection reflects that energy through a modern interpretation of our signature prep style.”

“SailGP is about pushing the limits of what’s possible on the water, and that mindset carries into everything we do,” said Mike Buckley, co-owner, team principal of CEO of the U.S. SailGP Team. “We’re constantly moving, and what we wear needs to keep up, not just when we’re racing. Working with Tommy Hilfiger has been a true collaboration since Day 1. They understand how we operate as a team, and you see that in our second collection. Sport and fashion are no longer separate worlds, and we wanted to design something that works on the race course, in the city and everywhere in between.”

The cillection is anchored by the waterproof and windproof sailing jacket, crafted in durable three-layer ripstop canvas and designed to handle changing conditions. There’s a performance polo featuring moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology and new silhouettes introduce a more fashion-forward dimension to the range with a quarter-zip rugby and sweatshirts inspired by the structure and tension of a sail. The palette leans heavily on red, white and blue, with ecru, sandalwood, navy and black mixed in and a standout accent — citra lime — drawn from vintage jackets for a sharp, contemporary pop across trims and key pieces including the hoodie, cap, and flag T-shirt.

Check out the full collection below and shop your favorite pieces now on Tommy.com and in select Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide.