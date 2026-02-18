Tommy Hilfiger On Their Partnership with Cadillac Formula 1

Always miles ahead when it comes to aligning with the cool kids, Tommy Hilfiger has just launched a major partnership with the Cadillac Formula 1. The Daily asked Hilfiger for the scoop on what to expect, what he loves about F1, and whether he’s ever coming back to Fashion Week!

Hi, Tommy. Tell us about the partnership between the Cadillac Formula 1 Team and Tommy Hilfiger.

This partnership brings together two American icons with a shared belief in innovation, craftsmanship, and bold storytelling. The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s debut season is a historic moment, and I’m proud that Tommy Hilfiger is part of that next chapter. This collaboration feels like a natural next step in our legacy of pushing Formula 1 into new cultural spaces. It’s all about sport, style, and optimism as we move forward together.

What is your shared vision?

To redefine what American motorsport looks like on a global stage. We blend heritage with progress, precision with personality, and fashion with fandom. It’s about creating a cultural moment where racing, entertainment, and self-expression converge. This is “fashiontainment” at full throttle.

You’re working with Checo Pérez and Valtteri Bottas! Talk to us about these two drivers and why they’re such a good match for Tommy.

Checo Pérez is a global icon with incredible style instincts, which makes him a perfect fit for Global Menswear Ambassador. He brings confidence, charisma, and a strong connection to fans around the world. Valtteri Bottas brings focus, individuality, and an authentic edge that feels modern and fresh. Together, they represent this generation of sport and culture.

When creating looks for this, what’s the Tommy brand’s approach to design?

Our approach is always to create Prep Made Modern, rooted in classic American style but reimagined for today. For this collection, we infused motorsport energy and the Cadillac Formula 1 Team precision into everyday silhouettes. Craftsmanship, comfort, and the racing culture lead every design decision, resulting in timeless style with a modern motorsport edge.

What kind of pieces will we be seeing?

The collection is our vision for the future of style and speed, featuring co-branded fanwear pieces showcasing the Tommy flag and the Cadillac Formula 1 Team shield, plus replica styles built for race-day performance. Bold graphics, metallic accents, and red, white, and blue details bring it all together across varsity jackets, polos, T-shirts, driver caps, and more.

F1 has gained in popularity in recent years. Why do you think it’s seen such success?

Formula 1 has become more than a sport—it’s a global entertainment platform. As storytelling and digital access have opened the paddock to new audiences around the world, fashion and style now sit alongside performance. I love that the drivers are taking this moment to showcase their unique personalities, continuing to evolve the intersection between fashion, entertainment, and motorsport.

When did your passion for F1 begin, and what do you love about it?

I grew up in upstate New York, 30 minutes away from Watkins Glen, the original home of the U.S. Grand Prix, and I used to watch through the fences. I loved the thrill of the race and the classic iconography of the uniforms. Because of this, the drive, dedication, and passion embodied by F1 athletes have always been at the core of Tommy Hilfiger’s heritage. Starting in the ’90s, we sponsored F1 teams, created capsule collections, and broke convention by designing collections inspired by the track. I love partnering with best-in-class athletes, allowing the brand to celebrate our shared values of determination, optimism, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

How often do you get to the races?

I try to get to the races as often as possible. I’ve always seen the paddock as a runway, and there’s no greater design inspiration than seeing drivers come alive on race day as they gear up to compete. It’s the best way to experience the emotion, drama, and culture around Formula 1 up close. Next season, we’ll bring that energy into our Fanwear collection through story-led drops with city-inspired race specials and localized artwork for key races across the calendar.

What kind of driver would you be if you entered a Cadillac Formula 1 Team race?

I’d likely be a confident but cautious driver, with a focus on precision, teamwork, and staying cool under pressure. Maybe not the fastest, but always authentic and expressive with my style in the paddock!

What can you tell us about the team kits?

We’ve created replica clothing designed to reflect performance, team pride, and identity. They combine technical functionality like quick-dry performance with bold visual details inspired by our Classic American Cool style. Across a palette of co-branded colors including red, white, and black, then accented with metallic and chrome touches; every element is purposeful, from the graphics to the fit.

What will the fanwear collections look like?

The fanwear collections are all about bringing team pride into everyday style in a way that feels bold and effortless. You’ll see bold chevrons, racing graphics, collegiate color-blocking, and modern silhouettes,

all enhanced with precision detailing.

In other news, your beautiful book, Hilfiger Homes, with your wife, Dee [Ocleppo Hilfiger], came out last year. What kind of reaction has the book received, and would you like to do another?

The response to Hilfiger Homes has been special for us. What’s meant the most is how personal it’s felt. People aren’t just responding to the design, but to the stories behind the homes and what they represent. It’s opened up a lot of great conversations about creativity, family, and love, which is exactly what we hoped for. And yes, we’d definitely love to do another book in the future. There’s so much more we’re excited to explore and share as our journey continues.

We miss your shows at Fashion Week! Any chance you’ll be showing again in September?

Fashion Week has always been an important part of our story. We love finding new ways to fuse fashion and entertainment while bringing our take on Prep Made Modern to life. When the timing is right, we’ll be excited to return to the runway.