Tommy Hilfiger Welcomes New York Champion Basketball Player Josh Hart Into the Tommy Family

New York Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart is having quite the year. First, he helped the Knicks achieve a 94–90 win in Game 5 and close out the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, 4–1, securing the Knicks’ first NBA championship in 53 years. And now he’s inked a deal with one of America’s top sportswear brands: Tommy Hilfiger.

Hilfiger and Hart celebrated the budding partnership last night with an intimate event hosted in collaboration with New York Magazine and The Cut at Da Milio in New York City.

VIP guests included actor Michael Rainey Jr., Jodie Woods, and Azzy Milan.

Hart looked snazzy yet comfortable in a Tommy Hilfiger white crewneck t-shirt under a suede jacket featuring open pockets, styled with light-wash straight leg jeans and a black leather belt. Perhaps this laid-back look portends a forthcoming “off duty athlete” capsule collection? That would be cool. But only time will tell.

Check out more pics from the event below.