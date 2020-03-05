Tommy Hilfiger is celebrating a big anniversary with some beautiful friends. To honor its 35th year, the brand is releasing its new Spring 2020 Tommy Hilfiger Icons collection, along with a campaign starring Winnie Harlow, Candice Swanepoel, and Hannah Ferguson.

The collection is inspired by Hilfiger’s longstanding love of sailing, hence the Breton stripes, crested buttons, and red, white, and blue motif. Hilfiger has put a fashion-forward spin on the brand, with more relaxed tailoring. The campaign was shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Check out more images below. The collection will be available at select stores and globally online this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.