Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Frontier Challenge Is Looking For Diverse Perspectives

Tommy Hilfiger is now accepting applications for the third Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, with a call for BIPOC entrepreneurs to apply. Now through March 8, applicants can apply for the global program which aims to support entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up stage businesses that make a positive social impact on the fashion landscape.

“The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge puts a spotlight on entrepreneurs putting their heart and soul into making a positive social impact in our industry,” Hilfiger says. “This year, we want to showcase an even more diverse range of perspectives, ideas and communities by supporting BIPOC entrepreneurs. We have a responsibility to drive change across the fashion landscape, and I am honored to further our commitment to inclusivity and equal representation through the upcoming Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge.”

Applicants are asked to submit project proposals that focus on creating a more inclusive fashion business model. They’ll be narrowed down to six finalists, who will be invited to develop their project plans virtually with the support of dedicated Tommy Hilfiger staffers and external experts. Finalists will present their ideas to a jury at their final event held in early 2022.

With training from an experienced pitch coach, finalists will present their final concept to a prestigious jury panel and associate audience at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event to be held in early 2022. The winner receives a cash award as well as mentorships.

“While the fashion industry has taken positive steps towards becoming more inclusive and diverse, there is still more to be done” said Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global. “Through the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, we are furthering our commitment towards representation and diversity and helping drive the changes we most want, and need, to see.”

Click HERE for more info.

