Tommy Hilfiger’s Latest TommyXMercedes-Benz Men’s Capsule Is Here

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche

Tommy Hilfiger has launched their latest 2020 TommyXMercedes-Benz men’s capsule collection, which features more sustainable production methods and materials. It’s all part of the brand’s multi-year partnership with the six-time champion, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Tommy Hilfiger became the official apparel partner for the team in 2018.

The collection features the utility jacket, bomber and leather jacket with technical elements such as climate control finishes, perforations, rubberized tapes, seamed seals and Velcro adjustable closures.

The collection is out today and will be available on Tommy.com, in select Mercedes-Benz dealerships and select Tommy Hilfiger stores and department stores.

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

