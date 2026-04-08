Tom Holland Partners With Activewear Brand Vuori

Activewear brand Vuori has just announced a long-term partnership with actor Tom Holland, launching today with their Spring 2026 campaign: Play It As It Lies.

The campaign includes a film set in Comporta, Portugal, co-created with Holland’s brother, filmmaker Harry Holland, alongside Harrison Boyce, and photographed by Cass Bird. Using golf as a metaphor for resilience and adaptability, the film reflects a mindset that aligns closely with Vuori’s philosophy of “calm ambition.”

More than a traditional ambassador role, Holland joins as a creative, strategic, and financial partner — marking a long-term collaboration “rooted in shared values around performance, progress, and a mindful, balanced approach to life.”

“At Vuori, we’re drawn to people who share our philosophy on performance and life—learning, growing, rising, and staying fully engaged in the process,” said Joe Kudla, founder and CEO of Vuori, in a release. “Tom represents that mindset. He’s driven but centered, disciplined without being self‐defeating. We believe an extraordinary life is built from the inside out—by committing to the daily work, embracing setbacks, and focusing on what’s within your control. How you move through reroutes matters as much as the outcome, and Tom embodies that belief in a way that feels human, real, and rooted in the journey.”

Holland also appears in Vuori’s Spring 2026 print campaign and an edit of his favorite pieces from the men’s collection is available on the brand’s website.

“Vuori represents a way of moving through life that really resonates with me,” said Holland. “It’s about pushing forward, staying positive, and not losing perspective. Also, working on this campaign with Harry and my brothers in a beautiful place brought an extra layer of meaning to it all.”