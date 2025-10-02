Tom Ford knows a thing or two about sex appeal—and so does does Haider Ackermann. After a triumphant debut in February, the fashion world’s been waiting to see Ackermann’s vision as Ford’s second-ever creative director continue to grow this year. During Paris Fashion Week, the designer made good on that trajectory with a rich Spring 2026 collection that’s got the entire industry buzzing.

A trio of slinky, glistening belted looks—a knee-length coatdress and two jacket-and-skirt sets—kicked off the show, their body-hugging silhouettes cast in luxe tones of burgundy, moss, and jet-black. While initially appearing to feature a snakeskin texture, this group was actually made with subtle perforations and light-catching sequins, creating eye-catching statements hinging on sharp nuance. That focus on small details creating a bold impact only grew within the collection, which was rooted in subversive sensuality with a graceful, light touch—while also remaining highly wearable.

Ackermann lined up buttoned trenches, jacket-and-short sets, and silk slips with laser-cut leather lace trim alongside expertly tailored pantsuits and plunging evening dresses. While not overtly flashy, his Spring 2026 line still held surprise through its combinations of subtle textures and a wealth of tonal colors, including varying shades of gray, black, blue, green, pink, white, and taupe. Eye-catching sex appeal also burst through in the men’s looks, from smoothly draped shirts and trousers, soft knits, and a standout leather suit to a daring sheer windbreaker with matching micro-shorts. Many of those ensembles cheekily framed black jockstraps and thong briefs, revealing glimpses of hips and thighs with a nonchalant edge. Each also appeared in perfect tandem with the elegant sensuality seen in Ford’s new Black Orchid Reserve fragrance and its Tilda Swinton-fronted campaign, which Ackermann released weeks before the show. In fat, it was easy to imagine models spritzing themselves with the sultry scent’s floral musk before stepping out for the night—and possibly stashing the bottle in their sleek leather handbags, too.

All of these further emphasized Ackermann’s initial tenure at Ford as being one where an elegant, intriguing look at sensuality is key. This was perhaps the most obvious in his widespread finale dress: a floor-length lapis jersey number, which appeared to feature a round-sleeved shape but was actually being backless—and upheld by a hint of internal structure. Whether more blatant or secretive, there’s always something drawing us to one another—sometimes, we just have to take a closer look.

Below, take a closer glance at every look from Tom Ford’s Spring 2026 collection.

All images: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.