Tom Ford Is Getting Back Behind The Camera

Tom Ford’s latest project? Why, his next movie, of course. The acclaimed designer and director is heading back to the director’s chair for the upcoming Cry to Heaven, according to World of Reel. The drama will follow a nobleman and maestro who begin a relationship in eighteenth century Italy, based on Anne Rice’s novel of the same name. Though we don’t have any additional intel yet, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for updates on costuming and casting in the coming weeks. Previously, Ford’s films A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals were both acclaimed hits in the film world.

Michelle Obama Shines As People Magazine’s Latest Covergirl

People magazine has a new star on its latest cover: Michelle Obama! Ahead of the release of her upcoming book The Look, Obama posed for Erik Carter’s lens in a radiant editorial, outfitted in an array of glamorous pieces—from shining LAGOS jewelry to designs by Sergio Hudson, Moschino, Magda Butrym, and Manolo Blahnik. The former First Lady’s second book, written with longtime stylist Meredith Koop, features reflections on her personal style journey and relation to both fashion and beauty—particularly when she served as First Lady from 2008 to 2016. Within her cover story with Janine Rubenstein, Obama opens up in a rare interview on her personal style, self-confidence, date nights with husband Barack Obama, and how she navigated dressing in the public eye while under high observation every day.

“I just understood the assignment,” Obama said. “ was a complicated assignment. The role of first lady is a kind of job, non-job. You know that you’re supposed to be inspirational, yet accessible. You should be uniquely yourself, authentic, but representational at the same time. And as a Black woman, I felt that I had to make sure that people could see my feminine side. Especially early on in the campaign, when I was being attacked as being angry, a shrew, demeaning my husband — all these labels were coming in on me that were essentially trying to rob me of that femininity. I understood that, going into it. And I didn’t feel like it was a struggle to do it, because number one, I respected the position. I took the role as first lady very seriously. I was a famous person, but I wasn’t a starlet. And so that meant that the clothes could never speak louder than anything I had to say.”

Town & Country held its 12th annual Philanthropy Summit at Hearst Tower

Town & Country held its 12th annual Philanthropy Summit at Hearst Tower yesterday. This year’s summit, “The Time Is Now: When Crisis Becomes a Call to Action,” was hosted by T&C Editor-in-Chief Stellene Volandes and featured Broadway stars Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Celia Keenan-Bolger, John Leguizamo, and Brian Stokes Mitchell; Sherrie Westin, President & CEO of Sesame Workshop, and Elmo; and the Altadena Girls’ Avery Colvert, the teen who mobilized during the LA fires to support and provide relief to her entire community, and her mother and co-founder Lauren Sandidge. All are also featured in their November issue.

The summit was created more than a decade ago to showcase astounding acts of generosity and service and to investigate philanthropy’s impact and its future. The event also featured memorable conversations with Sade Lythcott, Chief Executive Officer, National Black Theatre; Jonathan Mahler, Staff Writer, The New York Times Magazine; Cynthia McFadden, Investigative Journalist; Chloe Melas Mazza, Entertainment Correspondent, NBC News; Paulina Neely, Vice President, The Cam Neely Foundation; Susanna Quinn, Podcast Host, The Cancer Signal; Deborah Roberts, Co-Anchor, 20/20 & Senior National Affairs Correspondent, ABC News; Mary Alice Stephenson, Founder & CEO, GLAM4GOOD; Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation; and Dasha Zhukova Niarchos, Founder & CEO, Ray LLC, and more!

The summit was presented by Bank of America Private Bank, NewYork-Presbyterian, and 1 Hotels.

Imagaes: Getty

Swarovski Brings A Bejeweled Touch To Wellness With Erewhon

Groceries, but make it glam! In a link-up we didn’t see coming, Swarovski has teamed up with Erewhon for a glittering new collaboration. The pair’s new launch features a bright yellow tote bag—naturally, glittering from Swarovski’s signature crystal swan emblem—and a juice, named Lemon 130, which features organic mango, lemon, vanilla, ashwagandha, and more for a sweet refreshment. Launching from October 29 to November 3, the two products will be available until their end date at Swarovski’s new Masters of Light pop-up store in Hollywood at 6400 Hollywood Boulevard, and until November 10 at its Beverly Center and Century City locations. Designed by creative director Giovanna Engelbert, each was made in limited quantities—with only 300 tote bags and 2,400 bottles of juice created in total. The launch also marks the latest addition to Swarovski’s ongoing celebration of its 130th anniversary this year.

Lily Allen Returns In Dynamic Fashion For Interview‘s Winter Issue

We’re all smiles now that Lily Allen‘s back on the scene! After the surprise release of her new album West End Girl, the musician has taken on a new role: Interview covergirl, posing for a new shoot by Daniel Arnold. While chatting with EIC Mel Otenberg, Allen spoke candidly about the process of writing her new album and processing her divorce from ex-husband David Harbour. While musing on her preferred song moods, relaxation, and if music can determine who’s cheated on their partners. Naturally, she’s outfitted in classically subversive pieces from Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin, Max Mara, Burberry, Gucci, and Cartier—which you can view in full on Interview.com.

“I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now. We all go through breakups and it’s always fucking brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it,” Allen said. “That’s what’s fun about this record; it’s viscerally like going through the motions. At the time, I was really trying to process things and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.