Tom Ford to a young Ashton Kutcher: You’re Too Fat

Ashton Kutcher is doing the rounds promoting his new FX series “The Beauty” from “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy. In the show, Kutcher plays a shady tech billionaire who secretly engineers a miracle drug that can make anyone hot. Beauty costs, though, and when international supermodels (one played by none other than Ms. Bella Hadid) begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth.

It’s a very Ryan Murphy premise for which Kutcher would seem to be perfectly cast, having worked as a model himself before hitting it big as Michael Kelso in “That ’70s Show.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote the show, Kutcher was asked about a time he struggled to achieve perfection and, with a laugh, recalled when he was fired from a Gucci campaign for being “too fat.”

“I remember, I got an exclusive campaign for Gucci when Tom Ford was running it and I flew to Italy for the runway show and he puts me in like a pink Speedo,” says Kutcher. “I was like a 178 pounds — I know exactly how much I weighed — and he was like: “He’s too fat.” And I got fired.”

Kutcher was a teenager at the time and already six-foot-two.

“I laugh with him about it now,” adds Kutcher, “and he’s like: ‘You were too fat.’ And I’m like: ‘Dude! I was 178 pounds, like, what are you talking about?’ But he had a specific thing that he wanted to see that, in his eye, was, like, the right thing. It didn’t mean I was less, but it just meant that I wasn’t that for him and for that moment.”