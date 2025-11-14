Chic Report

Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Venus Williams, and More Star In The 2026 Pirelli Calendar

This year's fantastical shoot features Tilda Swinton, Irina Shayk, and FKA Twigs

by Aaron Royce
Tilda Swinton (Sølve Sundsbø/Courtesy of Pirelli Calendar)

Tis the season! The Pirelli Calendar has returned for 2026, featuring a glamorous all-star cast combining fashion and fantasy across twelve magical months. This year, “The Elements” served as the annual calendar’s fashion-forward theme. Whether embracing earth’s luscious blossoms or water’s dark depths, shots by British photographer Sølve Sundsbø capture stars in the season’s most enchanting, captivating collections nodding to elemental origins. Bringing the magic to life is an impressive cast, including Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Irina Shayk, FKA Twigs, Venus Williams, Eva Herzigová, Susie Cave, Adria Arjona, Du Juan, Luisa Ranieri, and Isabella Rossellini.

Eva Herzigova

 

“Pirelli has evolved into celebrating women’s empowerment, inclusivity, [and] it’s more about togetherness,” Shayk exclusively told the Daily Front Row at the press junket for this year’s calendar launch. “It’s not about a perfect model body. It’s more about who you are as a woman, who you are as a human being, from the inside out.”

Indeed, the Pirelli Calendar embraces beauty across all styles and demographics, marking a captivating moment as 2025 comes to an end. As the holiday season begins and a new year dawns, it’s certainly cause for celebration and reflection. Cheers!

(Courtesy Gettty Images)

All images: Sølve Sundsbø/Courtesy of Pirelli Calendar 

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

