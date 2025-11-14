Tis the season! The Pirelli Calendar has returned for 2026, featuring a glamorous all-star cast combining fashion and fantasy across twelve magical months. This year, “The Elements” served as the annual calendar’s fashion-forward theme. Whether embracing earth’s luscious blossoms or water’s dark depths, shots by British photographer Sølve Sundsbø capture stars in the season’s most enchanting, captivating collections nodding to elemental origins. Bringing the magic to life is an impressive cast, including Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Irina Shayk, FKA Twigs, Venus Williams, Eva Herzigová, Susie Cave, Adria Arjona, Du Juan, Luisa Ranieri, and Isabella Rossellini.

“Pirelli has evolved into celebrating women’s empowerment, inclusivity, [and] it’s more about togetherness,” Shayk exclusively told the Daily Front Row at the press junket for this year’s calendar launch. “It’s not about a perfect model body. It’s more about who you are as a woman, who you are as a human being, from the inside out.”

Indeed, the Pirelli Calendar embraces beauty across all styles and demographics, marking a captivating moment as 2025 comes to an end. As the holiday season begins and a new year dawns, it’s certainly cause for celebration and reflection. Cheers!

All images: Sølve Sundsbø/Courtesy of Pirelli Calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.