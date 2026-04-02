Tiffany Haddish to Host The Daily’s 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Tiffany Haddish has been announced as the emcee of The Daily’s upcoming Fashion Los Angeles Awards (aka The FLAs). The awards will be held on Tuesday, April 14th in Beverly Hills. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the FLAs, which have celebrated the most influential names in fashion for a decade.

Over the past decade the awards have welcomed guests including Chappell Roan, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid, Keanu Reeves, Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, Kate Hudson, and more. Previous emcees include Matt Rogers, Nick Jonas, Nicole Richie, and Celeste Barber.

Haddish is an Emmy, Grammy, and NAACP Image Award winner who has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic actresses and performers working today. She’s well known for her acclaimed breakout performance in the smash hit comedy ‘Girls Trip’ for which she was nominated for two Critics Choice Awards and won the New York Film Critics Circle Award and the MTV Movie & TV Award. She will reprise her role in the highly anticipated sequel ‘Girls Trip 2,’ opposite Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall.

Haddish’s recent projects include the Unscripted Peacock Docuseries ‘Tiffany Goes Off,’ Sony Pictures’ ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, and more. Haddish has also won an Emmy Award for hosting Saturday Night Live and a Grammy for her comedy special, ’Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah,’ for which she was also Emmy-nominated.

Haddish is a New York Times bestselling author for her memoir The Black Unicorn and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album. She also authored the children’s book, Layla, The Last Black Unicorn and her collection of essays, I Curse You With Joy in 2024.

Haddish is also a dedicated philanthropist focused on supporting foster care youth through her non-profit She Ready Foundation, which she established to provide resources, support, and mentorship to children in the foster care system. Inspired by her own experience in foster care, the foundation aims to empower youth, ensuring they have the tools to succeed and “dream forward.”

The brilliantly funny performer is currently on her Funny and Fearless tour, doing stand-up across the country.

Honorees and presenters for this year’s awards will be announced next week. The Fashion Los Angeles Awards are presented by Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, and DAOU Vineyards.