10 Chic Tie-Dye Pieces to Wear at Home and Beyond

by Tangie Silva
Burberry Spring 2020 Show (Getty Images)

The trend first hit big on the Spring 2019 runways with mega splashes of color and it’s returned for another season. However, designers didn’t always go with the hippie Technicolor look for 2020. Dior and Burberry opted for more muted shades while Versace, Alberta Ferretti, and Prabal Gurung updated bright shades to the level of luxe fashion! And now, it’s popping up all over Instagram too – who knew tie-dye sweats are WFH approved? Here’s a chic selection in both styles that you can wear lounging at home, for your next Zoom meeting, and long after quarantine’s end (whenever that turns out to be).

1. ULLA JOHNSON Philo Tie-Dye Puff Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $225

2. COTTON CITIZEN Brisbane Bodysuit, $80

3. SANCTUARY Everyday Tie-Dyed Print Skirt, $79

4. DVF Indra Cotton Poplin Wrap Dress, $468

5. VERSACE Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $695

6. CLU Tie-Dye Pullover, $161

7. OFF-WHITE Tie-Dye Track Pants, $216

8. NANUSKHA Jax Tie-Dye Jumpsuit, $462

9. TORY SPORT Tie-Dyed Stretch Tank, $78

10. TIGER MIST Radiance Shorts, $36

