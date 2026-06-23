Thom Browne’s Breathtaking Garden Party

Back in Italy for the first time since 2008, Thom Browne presented a further evolution of his core identity for Spring 2027 with models walking the grounds of a Palazzo Serelloni organized by a grid of 400 seersucker flower pots.
Throughout the collection classic tailoring shed its weight in windowpane check cool wool, technical nylon seersucker, open-weave cotton suiting, grid check wool pique, jacket-weight cashmere, and madras plaids. Sleeveless bal collar coats, short sleeve sport coats, and weightless sac jackets — unlined and half-lined — appeared in the designer’s signature grey, white, red, and navy, this season joined by yellow, green, pink, and sky blue.
Silhouettes were relaxed with proportions rooted in tradition, making the clothes as wearable as they were magnificent.
This season’s fanciful embellishments included embroidered bumble bees climbing over honeycomb, frogs leaping across lilypads, and cricket and ant appliqués glimmering alongside dragonfly wings and honey comb.
There was radial embroidery camouflage, bouillon thread-work, hand painted checks, and floating yarns that complimented fun mix, intarsia, and patchwork embroidery.
These complex embellishments were grounded by functional details and iconic Thom Crowne codes, from self-tipping, self-armbands, and shell construction, to cotton cricketing and red, white, and blue taping.
The looks were topped with large-brimmed boater hats trimmed in grosgrain ribbon and sometimes draped in translucent checked beekeeper veils, beneath which lurked clothes of equal airiness: poplin shirting with detachable contrast collars and cuffs layered with fine gauge cotton knits, lightweight outerwear including cordura trench coats, nylon funnel neck parkas, seersucker shell car coats, and tech field jackets.
It was a beauty to behold and gives one hope for a captivating and gentile spring to come.
Check out the rest of the collection below.