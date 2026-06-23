Thom Browne’s Breathtaking Garden Party

Throughout the collection classic tailoring shed its weight in windowpane check cool wool, technical nylon seersucker, open-weave cotton suiting, grid check wool pique, jacket-weight cashmere, and madras plaids. Sleeveless bal collar coats, short sleeve sport coats, and weightless sac jackets — unlined and half-lined — appeared in the designer’s signature grey, white, red, and navy, this season joined by yellow, green, pink, and sky blue.

Silhouettes were relaxed with proportions rooted in tradition, making the clothes as wearable as they were magnificent.

This season’s fanciful embellishments included embroidered bumble bees climbing over honeycomb, frogs leaping across lilypads, and cricket and ant appliqués glimmering alongside dragonfly wings and honey comb.

There was radial embroidery camouflage, bouillon thread-work, hand painted checks, and floating yarns that complimented fun mix, intarsia, and patchwork embroidery.