Thom Browne x Asics Is Pure Fashion Fit-spiration

Thom Browne isn’t exactly known for workout wear. Especially when it comes to sneakers. In fact, years ago, I remember a friend claiming they saw the designer on the elliptical machine at Equinox in his archetypal black leather brogues and knee-high socks. Now that’s commitment! It’s also terrible for your feet. Your ankles. Your knees. Your back!

Honestly, I’ve always considered that story somewhat apocryphal, especially knowing that Browne himself was once a competitive runner. But, then… what is a dedicated aesthete with a corporate kink to do? Wear sneakers like a common gym teacher!? Perish the thought!

Fortunately, Browne and his devotees have another option now, as the designer has just released a new collaboration with Asics, maker of some of the most comfortable and high-tech athletic performance sneakers on the market.

The shoes are a Thom Browne take on Ascis’s popular GEL-KAYANOTM 14 shoe and are available for men and women in three very Thom Browne colors: black, white, and gray.

The lace catcher is colored with red, white and blue grosgrain for the white and black versions, and tonal grosgrain on grey — a nod to medals Thom won as a varsity swimmer and long-distance runner — adding both function and rich texture. Each pair comes with two sets of laces: one metal-tipped with red, white, and blue finishing, and one two-toned to recall the sneaker’s sports heritage.

The sneaker’s upper design retains its iconic styling, featuring real suede on grey and black colorways and smooth leather on white.

Signature details nod to heritage tailoring through piping accents referencing Thom Browne’s precise tipping. A cross-stitch finishing can be seen across the iconic Asics stripes, while inside, an updated insole features dual Thom Browne and Asics branding alongside red-white-and-blue striping for white and black colorways, and grey-and-white striping on grey.

“I’ve long admired Asics approach to design and collaboration,” said Browne. “Through personal use of the product growing up to working closely together on the Thom Browne for Asics GEL-KAYANO 14. The result showcases the mutual respect our brands have for one another, showcasing Asics’s iconic silhouette with my signature tailoring codes — a technical sneaker that looks just as good in the office as it does on the field.”

The sneakers retail for $450 and are available at Thom Browne stores, thombrowne.com, and at select third party retailers starting today.

And, of course, the designer is also releasing a capsule collection of workout-ready clothing and accessories to complete the lewk.

Men’s:

Women’s:

Accessories: