Things Appear to Be Looking Up for Revolve

The luxury market is contracting and in many respects the mid-price market seems all but dead these days, but even during these bleak economic times, Revolve is doing gangbusters. At least, according to their 2026 Q1 earnings report, which looked at the period from January 1 to March 31 of this year.

“Outstanding execution by our team within a dynamic operating environment led to strong first quarter results and continued market share gains, highlighted by our net sales increasing 16% year-over-year, earnings per share increasing 25% year-over-year, and $49 million in operating cash flow that significantly strengthened our pristine balance sheet,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas via a press release.

“Beyond the outstanding quarterly results, I am most excited about our visible progress in longer-term initiatives,” added co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente, “such as international expansion and advancing our use of AI technology, that have become key contributors to our momentum and reinforce my confidence that we will continue to drive profitable growth in the future,” said “We have also made exciting advances in key growth initiatives that we believe could be game changers longer term, including the launch of our first-ever namesake label, REVOLVE Los Angeles, laying the foundation to expand our physical retail footprint to Miami, and an incredibly successful launch of Grow-Good beauty products created in partnership with Cardi B.”

Grow-Good is perhaps the hottest beauty launch of the year so far, having sold out it’s first run of products less than an hour after launching and amassing nearly 650,000 Instagram followers since February.

Revolve saw an 8% increase in active customers over last year with a net income of $13.8 million (21% more than in Q1 of 2025).

While other luxury e-tailers like Louisaviaroma have struggled to stay afloat in recent years, Revolve’s own luxury site FWRD, continues to grow, with a net sales increase of 17% year-over-year.

And although the US market still makes up the majority of the company’s business, they are also seeing significant growth in international sales, which were up 20% from last year.