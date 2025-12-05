Chic Report

These Haven Well Within Gifts Are Perfect For A Cozy Winter

Cashmere knits, silky separates, and soft shearling are perfect for the frosty season ahead

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Haven Well Within, holidays, gifts, gift guide, gifts for her, home gifts
Haven Well Within (Courtesy of Haven Well Within)

As the holiday season kicks off, you’d better make your list—and check it twice! As we collectively spend more time at home, there’s no better destination for gifts than Haven Well Within—especially for your friends, family, or anyone in your life who’s obsessed with wellness and elevating their home life! From soft, smooth cashmere knits to luxe silk and velvet separates, candles, and more, there’s plenty of great pieces that everyone you’re gifting this winter is sure to love. Discover our favorite Haven Well Within gift ideas.

Organic cotton blend Juneau Fair Isle sweater

Haven Well Within organic cotton blend Juneau Fair Isle sweater

This cozy sweater’s nostalgic patterns and crisp color palette are sure to delight this holiday season.

Organic cotton blend Juneau Fair Isle sweater, $138, HavenWellWithin.com

Luxe silk slip dress

Haven Well Within luxe silk slip dress

This timeless piece can be easily dressed up or down, making it a versatile wardrobe staple for seasons to come.

Luxe silk slip dress, $498, HavenWellWithin.com

Sherpa and leather moccasins

Haven Well Within sherpa and leather moccasins

Fluffy shearling and smooth soles make a whimsical shoe perfect for at-home hosting.

Sherpa and leather moccasins, $168, HavenWellWithin.com

Cashmere shaker stitch cardigan

Haven Well Within cashmere shaker stitch cardigan

Nothing pairs better with frosty temps and falling snow than a smooth, soft cardigan.

Cashmere stitch cardigan, $238, HavenWellWithin.com

Textured velvet top

Haven Well Within textured velvet top

This chic top’s lightweight texture and rich neutral tone makes an effortlessly luxe statement.

Textured velvet top, $118, HavenWellWithin.com

Cashmere wide leg pants 

Haven Well Within cashmere wide leg pants

A smooth, light cashmere pant is a must-have in anyone’s loungewear rotation—and majorly upgrades your downtime attire.

Cashmere wide leg pants, $278, HavenWellWithin.com

Cashmere wrap

Haven Well Within cashmere wrap

Draping a cashmere wrap over your shoulders in any direction makes a chic and elegant statement.

Cashmere wrap, $248, HavenWellWithin.com

Faux fur throw blanket and tote

Haven Well Within faux fur throw blanket and tote

This fluffy blanket comes with an equally adorable tote, creating two sweet gifts in one.

Faux fur throw blanket and tote, $238, HavenWellWithin.com

Cashmere blend cable knit socks

Haven Well Within cashmere blend cable knit socks

Soft socks are a timeless holiday gift, especially with a sweet cable-knit texture and tonal colors.

Cashmere blend cable knit socks, $80, HavenWellWithin.com

Renew candle

Haven Well Within Renew candle

This soothing candle will fill anyone’s home with warmth and mindful scents all season.

Renew candle, $44, HavenWellWithin.com

All images: Courtesy of Haven Well Within

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

A Stylist’s Picks to $50, $500, and...

Gift These Glam Talbots Pieces To Any...

Haven Well Within’s New Swimwear And Breezy...

Eve by Boz’s Luxe Haircare Sets Are...

Mother’s Day 2025: Your Sparkling Guide To...

Gift & Home Decor Trends To Know...

Valentine’s Day: Sweet, Sultry, & Sharp Gifts...

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

Valentine’s Day: Our Romantic, Glamorous Jewelry Gift...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.