As the holiday season kicks off, you’d better make your list—and check it twice! As we collectively spend more time at home, there’s no better destination for gifts than Haven Well Within—especially for your friends, family, or anyone in your life who’s obsessed with wellness and elevating their home life! From soft, smooth cashmere knits to luxe silk and velvet separates, candles, and more, there’s plenty of great pieces that everyone you’re gifting this winter is sure to love. Discover our favorite Haven Well Within gift ideas.

Organic cotton blend Juneau Fair Isle sweater

This cozy sweater’s nostalgic patterns and crisp color palette are sure to delight this holiday season.

Organic cotton blend Juneau Fair Isle sweater, $138, HavenWellWithin.com

Luxe silk slip dress

This timeless piece can be easily dressed up or down, making it a versatile wardrobe staple for seasons to come.

Luxe silk slip dress, $498, HavenWellWithin.com

Sherpa and leather moccasins

Fluffy shearling and smooth soles make a whimsical shoe perfect for at-home hosting.

Sherpa and leather moccasins, $168, HavenWellWithin.com

Cashmere shaker stitch cardigan

Nothing pairs better with frosty temps and falling snow than a smooth, soft cardigan.

Cashmere stitch cardigan, $238, HavenWellWithin.com

Textured velvet top

This chic top’s lightweight texture and rich neutral tone makes an effortlessly luxe statement.

Textured velvet top, $118, HavenWellWithin.com

Cashmere wide leg pants

A smooth, light cashmere pant is a must-have in anyone’s loungewear rotation—and majorly upgrades your downtime attire.

Cashmere wide leg pants, $278, HavenWellWithin.com

Cashmere wrap

Draping a cashmere wrap over your shoulders in any direction makes a chic and elegant statement.

Cashmere wrap, $248, HavenWellWithin.com

Faux fur throw blanket and tote

This fluffy blanket comes with an equally adorable tote, creating two sweet gifts in one.

Faux fur throw blanket and tote, $238, HavenWellWithin.com

Cashmere blend cable knit socks

Soft socks are a timeless holiday gift, especially with a sweet cable-knit texture and tonal colors.

Cashmere blend cable knit socks, $80, HavenWellWithin.com

Renew candle

This soothing candle will fill anyone’s home with warmth and mindful scents all season.

Renew candle, $44, HavenWellWithin.com

All images: Courtesy of Haven Well Within

