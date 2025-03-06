There’s No Facial Like A Yulia Gerchik Facial

Some of the most beautiful women in the world (hello, Irina Shayk!) trust their faces with Manhattan-based facialist, Yulia Gerchik, who is an expert in her field. She tells The Daily how she personalizes every treatment , what products she’s loving these days, and where people are going wrong in their skincare routine.

How did you become a facialist?

To be honest, it wasn’t something I had always dreamed of or even considered. My niece, who was already in the beauty industry, suggested I look into it. I enrolled in beauty school, but at first, I was convinced it was not for me. I couldn’t imagine touching other people’s skin all day. However, since the tuition was non-refundable, I decided to continue. Over time, I realized how much I loved transforming people’s skin. It became incredibly fulfilling, almost meditative, and I found joy in the one-on-one connection with my clients.

What were you doing before this?

I worked in medical accounts management and real estate. While they were stable careers, I did not find them personally fulfilling. I wanted to do something where I could have a direct, positive impact on people’s lives.

What do you love most about your job?

I love helping people achieve better skin and feel more confident in themselves. Seeing the transformations both physically and emotionally is incredibly rewarding. This career has also changed me as a person. I have become more open, approachable, and connected to people in a way I never expected, and i am truly grateful for that.

What are the key products you work with and recommend?

Every skin type is unique, so I work with multiple skincare brands, including Biologique Recherche, MBR, and Environ. Personally, I believe in keeping skincare routines simple and effective. If I had to recommend just three essential products, they would be: 1. A gentle cleanser, 2. An exfoliating toner, and 3. A nourishing moisturizer.

There are a lot of facialists in Manhattan. What makes you different?

I think that’s a question best answered by my clients! But if I had to describe it, I would say it is like cooking. You and I could use the same ingredients, yet our dishes would taste completely different. My approach is highly personalized, and I bring a unique touch, energy, and intuition to every treatment.

Who are some of your clients?

I work with people who struggle with skin concerns such as acne, rosacea, pigmentation, and aging. I don’t focus on who the client is but rather on their skin’s needs. That said, I have been fortunate to work with many high-profile individuals, including celebrities, models, artists, designers, and politicians. While most prefer to keep their treatments private, you can see some of my clients, like Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Dove Cameron, Irina Shayk, Damian Hurley, and Amelia Gray, on my Instagram.

What are your best tips for keeping skin hydrated during the colder months?

Think of your skin the way you think of your wardrobe in winter layer up! Switch to a gentle, milky cleanser, use an AHA/BHA toner to maintain glow, and apply hydrating serums and a rich moisturizer. For an extra boost, sealing everything with glow drops helps lock in moisture. I also love Biologique Recherche, hydrating masks like Visolastine +, Vernix VG, and Biofixine mixing them together a few times a week will leave your skin radiant and deeply nourished.

Where do people often go wrong in their skincare routine?

One of the biggest mistakes is using products just because they worked for someone else. Skincare is highly individuals what works for your friend may not work for you. It is important to consult a professional who can recommend products tailored to your skins needs. Another common mistake is over-exfoliating, which can damage the skins protective barrier and lead to sensitivity, dryness, and breakouts. Less is often more!

How can people find you to book an appointment?

You can book an appointment at www.yuliagerchikstudio.com or call 212-983-0535.

