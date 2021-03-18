All eyes on Zara! No, we don’t have a crystal ball—but here’s a glimpse into what you’re likely to be wearing in the next few months. The high street hero has launched its Spring Summer ad campaign, and it’s as evocative as one would expect after a solid year spent at home in boring sweatpants.

The imagery, lensed by fashion favorite Steven Meisel, sees models Abby Champion, Mona Tougaard, and Achernrin Madit trek off to the California desert. And not since the farfetched scenes of “Sex and the City 2” have any dunes seen such glamor! The sandy, sun-soaked landscape is the perfect backdrop for billowing and flowing silhouettes in rich hues of maroon, copper, and marigold.

Highlights include a Grecian-style knotted halter-neck number in block stripes (too early to suggest it’ll be the most sought-after dress of the season?!), a punchy claret suit and palazzo pants, as well as breezy maxis in light, airy fabrics that will look just as good in the city as they will at a beach bar. As for accessories, we’ve our eyes firmly fixed on the velvet rope sandals, global nomad-type gold jewelry, tassel belts, and heeled studded clogs: we’re calling it—these are bound to be a major trend for the rest of the year.

See the campaign below…and see you at the line for checkout!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.