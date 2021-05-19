The Trailer For The Friends Reboot Is Here! Everything We Know About This Month’s Reunion Special

Following last week’s brief teaser video, HBO Max just released the official two-minute trailer for Friends: The Reunion, which is set to stream on May 27. The trailer, which includes actual footage of the stars, was revealed during WarnerMedia’s presentation to advertisers earlier today.

The trailer shows Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry on the original set in Burbank—playing a trivia game, reenacting a table read, reminiscing about their time on the show, and sharing a few nostalgic tears here and there.

The reunion special, which was directed by Ben Winston and the show’s original executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, is not a traditional scripted episode. Rather, the special will merely be a homecoming of the cast, without the acting. In addition to the original cast, the special also taps major guest-stars and original characters for cameos—including Justin Bieber, James Corden, Lady Gaga, Cara Delevigne, Mindy Kaling, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Elloirt Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

The NBC sitcom, which first premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons, became one of the most beloved shows in the world. And, after it landed on Netflix a few years back, the series amassed an entirely new following.

The special, aptly and popularly referred to as “The One Where They Get Back Together”, was originally set to premiere last May on HBO Max, but production was delayed twice as a result of the pandemic. In celebration of the reunion, TBS announced that it will air all 236 episodes of the original series, beginning May 10 and ending on June 4.

