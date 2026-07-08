The Success Story of Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence

After a hugely successful stint designing with Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid took many of the lessons she learned as a guest co-designer with the iconic brand and created her own line, Guest In Residence. As one of fashion’s most recognizable faces, Hadid has fronted campaigns for luxury houses such as Miu Miu, Versace, and Max Mara, among countless others, and appeared on the cover of American Vogue five times. But after spending years on the runway and in front of the camera, the model-turned-entrepreneur set her sights on conquering another side of the industry. When the pandemic brought a rare pause to her busy schedule, Hadid retreated to her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, where the idea for a new venture began to take shape.

Inspired by fond memories of borrowing cashmere sweaters from her parents, she envisioned a brand based on longevity rather than trends. Her aim was to create colorful, high-quality pieces designed to stand the test of time—what she describes as “future heirlooms,” meant to be cherished and passed down for generations. That inspiration, along with a desire to spend more time at home with her daughter, Khai, led to the creation of her cashmere-focused label, Guest In Residence, in September 2022. “The genesis of Guest In Residence was to create cashmere classics that anyone can love, style, wear, cherish, and share with loved ones,” Hadid explains. “It’s personal, purposeful, and rooted in connection.”

The brand’s initial offering included a lineup of wardrobe staples—cardigans, hoodies, joggers, tanks, scarves, and beanies—at a better price point than many of the traditional labels in this category. It centered on everyday essentials, offering versatile, comfortable pieces designed to be worn on repeat and integrated into daily life. The latest collection puts a fresh spin on nautical dressing through stripes rendered in varied widths and proportions. “This season reimagines a wardrobe you return to instinctively—the pure joy of color, comfort, and cashmere,” Hadid says. “We explore a dialogue between sport and softness, lived-in layers, and silhouettes that carry a sense of memory. Our favorite inspirations collide in nautical stripes, retro color palettes, and novelty prints, like gingham and plaid. It’s familiar yet full of possibility.”

As for the Guest In Residence brand name, Hadid says it reflects a philosophy that people are temporary guests in most aspects of our lives. “I reflected on the idea that we are all guests on this planet—in our bodies, in our travels, and in our clothes,” she says. “I love the idea of clothing being passed down through hands and the lives the pieces have lived before me: a revolving intergenerational door of life.” Almost four years in, the buzzy label has proven its staying power.

With flagship stores in both New York and Los Angeles, the brand also has a presence in the Hamptons through retailers Elyse Walker, TENET, and Annabel The Shop. Guest In Residence has steadily expanded its footprint. If current momentum is any indication, all signs indicate it will be In Residence for years to come.