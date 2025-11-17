The Society of MSK and Khaite Hosted Their Annual Fall Party!

In the Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel, beneath its opulent chandeliers and gilded mouldings, the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center hosted its annual Fall Party last week, sponsored by it-girl brand of the moment, Khaite. The evening benefited Empower Innovation: MSK Kids Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trials, an initiative dedicated to pioneering groundbreaking innovations in the fight against pediatric cancer. With additional support from J.P. Morgan and celebrated auctioneer Lydia Fenet, the night raised an impressive $1.1 million overall, including $486,000 specifically for the initiative, the highest amount ever raised from the Fall Party.

After a lively cocktail, guests took their seats in the Ballroom among tableaus of floral birdcages that blended flawlessly within the grandeur of the storied room. Soon after dinner service commenced, Associates Committee Chairman Marcella Hymowitz, striking in a structural black Khaite gown, introduced MSK Pediatric Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Julia Glade Bender. Dr. Glade Bender spoke on how the vital funds raised that evening would provide for critical research on new treatments for children with rare cancers. Created and led by MSK Kids physicians, these clinical trials are not yet eligible for external funding from sources such as pharmaceutical companies or granting agencies. Therefore, to advance this leading-edge research, The Society is working to raise funds to fully underwrite the studies that provide crucial insights to advance our understanding and treatment of pediatric malignancies.

As guests enjoyed a three course meal of kale salad, an exceptionally tender filet mignon, and the Plaza’s crowd-pleasing baked Alaska, Fenet took the stage to coerce the well-heeled crowd to open their wallets. With a few well-placed quips to get everyone in a boisterous mood (“For those claiming to not know what a paddle is, we all know you’re lying;” “Raise your paddle if you like kids. If you don’t like kids, don’t raise your paddle.”), the fun began almost immediately with a $100,000 donation right off the bat.

Following the auction, the celebration continued with a special performance from 4x platinum, Grammy-winning artist Daya, who recently released her first album in nearly a decade. Guests rose from their seats to pack the dance floor, led by Chairman Stephanie Stamas, who dazzled in a black, crystal-encrusted Khaite column skirt–one of the best dressed of the night, in my opinion! Brooke Kennan and Whitney Mogavero, both also Chairmen for the evening and elegant in Valentino, swanned to the sounds of DJ ChaChi. With the party in full swing, junior patrons like James McLennan and Simone Rolle arrived to help keep the energy high as the night closed out alongside social fixtures Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Priya Shukla, Lesley Vecsler, Meghan Klopp, Amory McAndrew, Melanie McLennan, Serena Miniter, Eddie Roche, and PJ Pascual.

Images: Zach Hilty/BFA.com