On Monday, The Selects presented the collections of up-and-coming Korean brands as part of New York Fashion Week. Although many of the brands are well known in their native country, the opportunity was a rare chance for them to place their presentations in front of industry tastemakers stateside.

The collections included menswear and womenswear, ranging from the casual to the avant-garde. Brands LIE, Hidden Forest Market, Heohwan Simulation, KYE, Bmuet(te), Leyii, Wnderkammer, Beyond Closet, Nohant, and SWBD wowed guests in attendance with the innovative displaying of their garments and a fashion show.

Chung Chung Lee of LIE Collection and Wnderkammer’s Hye Young Shin were in attendance on the night to meet the fashion-forward crowd gathered at The Selects Showroom on 62 Greene Street in Soho.

Notable guests on the evening included Alana Hadid, Taras Romanov, Chaz Dean, Alex Gowan, Sarah Chiwaya, Josh Knight, Willow Hand, Drew Jessup, Zoe Lazerson. Isaac Hindin-Miller also DJd on the night.

