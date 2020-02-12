Chic ReportEvents

The Selects Celebrates 10 Korean Brands with a Fashion Presentation in Soho

On Monday, The Selects presented the collections of up-and-coming Korean brands as part of New York Fashion Week. Although many of the brands are well known in their native country, the opportunity was a rare chance for them to place their presentations in front of industry tastemakers stateside.

The collections included menswear and womenswear, ranging from the casual to the avant-garde. Brands LIE, Hidden Forest Market, Heohwan Simulation,  KYE, Bmuet(te),  Leyii, Wnderkammer, Beyond Closet,  Nohant, and SWBD wowed guests in attendance with the innovative displaying of their garments and a fashion show.

Chung Chung Lee of LIE Collection and Wnderkammer’s Hye Young Shin were in attendance on the night to meet the fashion-forward crowd gathered at The Selects Showroom on 62 Greene Street in Soho.

Chung Chung Lie (left) and Hye Young Shin (third from right) (Hannah Turner-Harts)

The Selects (Hannah Turner-Harts)

Notable guests on the evening included Alana Hadid, Taras Romanov, Chaz Dean, Alex Gowan, Sarah Chiwaya, Josh Knight, Willow Hand, Drew Jessup, Zoe Lazerson. Isaac Hindin-Miller also DJd on the night.

