The Rumors Are True: Julien Dossena Out at Rabanne After 13 Years

We are big fans of Julien Dossena over here at The Daily Front Row. Huge! His last runway show for the brand (Fall 2026) sent us into absolute paroxysms of sartorial joy (as had so many of his collections before), so we were saddened when we started hearing rumors of his imminent departure from the brand shortly thereafter.

But today the brand confirmed that, yes, after 13 years, Julien Dossena is indeed out as the creative director of Rabanne.

“Julien Dossena has profoundly shaped a new era for Rabanne, bringing renewed energy and modernity to its avant-garde heritage through a singular and globally resonant vision. All of us at Rabanne and Puig would like to warmly thank Julien for his exceptional creative direction and for the remarkable chapter he has written in the history of the Maison,” said Ana Trias, president of prestige and fashion brands at Rabanne parent company Puig, via a release.

“I would like to thank the Puig family and Group for their trust and for supporting my vision over thirteen years,” said Dossena in the same release. “I’m equally grateful to my teams, ateliers, and collaborators, whose craft and commitment made the work possible. This defining creative chapter at the helm of Rabanne will always have a significant resonance to me, both professionally and personally.”

The Puig release concluded by saying that “Julien’s successor will be announced in due time.” However, at this point it is pretty much an open secret that former Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing will be the one stepping into Dossena’s shoes.

Rousteing stepped away from Balmain in November 2025 after 14 years as head designer and 16 years at the company overall, during which time the brand became known for their ornate evening looks, fierce, sexy daywear, and single-minded devotion (some might even say obsession) with shoulder pads.

While we are sad to see Dossena go, we are also excited to see what Rousteing does with the brand (even if the brand has yet to confirm his role). Seems like it could be a good place for him.