The Real Reason Adrian Grenier Is Not in “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

In the years since The Devil Wears Prada 2 were announced, there has been much debate about whether or not Adrian Grenier would (or should) reprise his role as the unsupportive boyfriend of Anne Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs.

Ultimately, Grenier’s character was not included in the film and at the New York premiere earlier this week, director David Frankel — who also directed the first film — told Entertainment Weekly why: “I had an idea about sneaking him into a cameo, and, in the end, it was just too late in our production schedule to make it happen,” said Frankel, adding that the movie was officially finished less than one month before its planned release date.

At least Grenier didn’t film a scene for the film only to have it cut. Such was the case for actor Sydney Sweeney who filmed a three-minute cameo for the project that was ultimately cut from the final version of the film in an effort to “streamline a larger sequence meant to reintroduce Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, to audiences,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

If Sweeney had remained in the final edit, she would have appeared as herself — a celebrity client — being fitted for a Dior outfit by Emily, who, at some point during the twenty years between the two films, left Runway and Miranda Priestly’s desk to lead the Dior’s United States division.

Blessedly, Lady Gaga’s two-scene cameo remains intact and in the film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theaters May 1, 2026.