As the founder of The Only Agency, Kent Belden has helped create some of the most talented players in the fashion, entertainment, and beauty industries. Names like Law Roach, Frederic Aspiras, and Brett Alan Nelson are managed by this unstoppable executive, whose personal touch is making stars. He tells The Daily how he’s doing it all and what’s in store!

How did you end up starting The Only Agency?

I held positions in the music industry for years before I started The Only Agency. Through working with some of the most cutting-edge and chart-topping artists, I learned and mastered the nuances of the industry. At the same time, I was witnessing how fashion and music were starting to intersect with musicians starting their own fashion houses and hiring glam teams. I was starting to hire the people that I now represent. So starting, The Only Agency was a natural progression, and provided so much more opportunity to expand beyond music into actors, actresses, commercials, films, sports, you name it.

What’s your day-to-day role now?

I’m still CEO of The Only Agency, managing the day-to-day goings on of the company overall, but I’m also still an agent. I’m on the ground and in the weeds with clients, working to support their work and rise to being a superstar in their own right. At the same time, I have an unquenchable thirst for wanting to create something new, so I’m constantly looking for new avenues to champion, like our new sports department.

What do you think differentiates The Only from other agencies?

We meet the artist where they are and help them to grow to achieve the goals they set out for themselves. We understand that no two creatives are the same, and we have a white glove approach with each. If you look at our roster, so many of our artists started out as assistants and grew to become household names.

The agency has grown so much over the past decade. Where do you have offices now, and how do you divide your time?

We have four offices now—New York, Los Angeles, London, and Nashville—and we’re in the process of expanding our international presence in India and the Middle East. I’m still trying to master the art of dividing time. Sometimes, I wish there were three of me, but I’ve been able to build a network around me to support the high-touch care we’ve built our reputation on. I’ve always believed that having close personal relationships with each client is a key to success.

Who are some of your star clients?

It’s honestly tough to say because we’re fortunate to have such a versatile roster that has stars within their own lanes. Law Roach, Dani Michelle, and Maeve Reilly are not only known for their cultural shifting aesthetics in street style and red carpet fashion, but they have also become celebrities in their own right. We have Brett Alan Nelson, who has undoubtedly taken over the pop music styling scene; Courtney Mays and Brittany Hampton, who have mastered the art of athlete styling; Wayman and Micah, who style multiple award winners throughout award season; Etienne Ortega, who has touched the face of every pop star; and Keita Moore and Nikki Nelms, who have a full day of clients for events like the Met Gala.

You’re also known for developing talent. Who are some of the rising stars at the agency?

The future is looking bright for us with Genesis Webb and Andrew Dahling, who create art with Chappell Roan; Chaise Dennis, who had an amazing award season with Tramell Tillman; Maren Taylor, who was a longtime assistant of Dani Michelle; Kasey Spickard, working with Jenna Lyons and Ciara Miller; and Sky Kim, working with Lola Young and Peyton List.

What’s your working relationship like with Law Roach?

I’ve been his agent for 10 years and have seen various iterations of the fashion and entertainment industry. Together, we’ve worked to break boundaries and make space in the world that’s allowed him to flourish the way that he has.

What’s your approach with your clients?

It’s all about surveying the work they’ve done that’s led them here, and understanding what has and hasn’t worked to create a better understanding of the path that will allow them to do what they do best, achieve their long-term goals, and impact culture.

The fashion industry is always evolving. How do you see your side of the industry growing?

The entertainment industry is full of opportunities, and we saw a huge change in the industry post-pandemic. There was an increase in live in-person gatherings, whether it’s sports, red carpets, or press events, the demand for glam teams increased. We’re witnessing the rise of streaming platforms, and influencer culture creates more opportunities for our creatives to become bigger personalities and take advantage of new media, whether it’s the YouTube world or with podcasts.

How do you define “a good day” at the office?

A good day at the office is securing new opportunities for our artists that allow them to not only succeed but also have new experiences and diversify their scope of work, and expand the opportunities available to them. Brand partnerships and press opportunities allow our clients to showcase their talent in an exciting way, so in recent years, both avenues have contributed to making a “good day at the office.”

What’s your advice for someone who wants to break into the world of styling or as a makeup or hair artist?

My best advice is to assist and to learn at every moment and from everyone. Work to find a way to assist some of the established artists in your chosen field and be intentional in learning on the job. Soak in the knowledge of everyone around you. If you’re on set, listen to the lighting team, the photographer, the art department, and anyone you can to get a better comprehensive understanding of how

each department plays off one another.

It can be tough, but it’s worth it.

You have other projects going on as well. What is the Residency Experience?

The Residency Experience is a VIP showroom that I co-founded alongside creative director and stylist B. Åkerlund, whose boundary-pushing aesthetic helped shape the pop industry and made her a go-to for some of pop music’s most iconic superstars, like Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Katy Perry. The goal is to further connect cool, unique brands with opportunities to increase their visibility to the world and to be able to help connect the dots within the industry at large. We represent brands

like Seks, Alexis Bittar, Handsome Stockholm,

Lily Phellera, and Namilia.

You also created School of Style with Law Roach. What can you tell us about that?

Law and I acquired that and just relaunched this year. It’s a tech-based educational platform for aspiring creatives to learn from those with real-world experience. We wanted to do our part in lowering the barrier to entry for anyone looking to get into our business, and some of the graduates have already had the opportunity to assist established stylists. We currently have Law’s styling course, and we just announced Brett Alan Nelson’s music styling course. We plan to touch every aspect of the industry, including beauty, business, and modeling.

The Daily has proudly honored some of your incredible artists over the years. Why has it been important for you to see the behind-the-scenes artists get their moment to shine?

Only recently did the world start to understand the importance of these creatives, who are the ones building images and trends behind the people at the forefront. It’s rewarding for them to finally get the visibility they deserve and not be seen as solely behind the scenes anymore, and become stars in their own right. For my team and me, for them to finally get the credit they deserve, it’s something I’ve always pushed for. The Daily Front Row was always ahead of the curve in honoring and supporting talent with your incredible fashion awards, and we’re honored to be part of the event year after year.

You mentioned you just launched a sports division. Tell us about that.

We’ve always been involved in the sports world and understood the importance and power of athlete-driven artists. However, we’ve recently seen an uptick in the conversation around sports and fashion, with brands dedicating more resources to supporting the influence that athletes have, especially in the WNBA. It only made sense for us to build out a space for us to reflect the demand while maintaining our well-known white glove service.

What’s next for you and the agency?

We’re working on building out our presence internationally, especially in India and the Middle East. I love to create or find new avenues to explore, so we’re going to keep expanding and looking into new verticals, such as fine art, interior design, strategic M&A opportunities, and expanding into television and new media opportunities, like Law Roach as a judge on Project Runway and Maeve Reilly’s new podcast, “The Inside Edit.”

All images: Courtesy of Pamela Hanson

