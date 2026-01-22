The Only Agency Acquires The Daily Front Row

The Only Agency, a global leader in creative talent representation, announced the acquisition of The Daily Front Row, the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle media brand known for its authoritative editorial voice and deep relationships across the global fashion and luxury ecosystem.

“The Daily Front Row’s bold editorial vision and enduring legacy have earned it a rare, almost cult-like status within the fashion industry,” said Kent Belden, Founder and CEO of The Only Agency. “Eddie Roche and his team have built an influential media brand that doesn’t just cover fashion, it helps define it. We’re excited to accelerate The Daily Front Row’s growth while preserving the voice, credibility, and authority that make it so distinctive.”

Founded in 2002, The Daily Front Row has become a leading fashion media platform across print, digital, experiential, and awards. Its portfolio includes the widely recognized Fashion Media Awards, the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this April, and The Daily Summer, a seasonal Hamptons print publication. The brand consistently engages a highly influential audience of designers, executives, tastemakers, and industry leaders across key global cultural moments.

Eddie Roche, who has been with the publication since 2009, has been named Editor-in-Chief. “This next chapter is an incredibly important one for The Daily Front Row,” says Roche. “The Only Agency has a deep understanding of the power of culture, talent, and storytelling, and this partnership allows us to expand our reach, evolve our platforms, and continue delivering best-in-class coverage to our audience.”

The Daily Front Row will continue to operate with full editorial independence, preserving its distinct voice and perspective, while leveraging The Only Agency’s resources to accelerate growth and innovation. Together, The Only Agency and The Daily Front Row unite complementary strengths across the fashion ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities for editorial evolution, brand partnerships, and live experiences.

“This is the best news for all of our Daily Front Row readers, viewers, clients, sponsors, followers, award honorees, and fashion insiders everywhere,” said Brandusa Niro, Founder of The Daily Front Row. “I created The Daily Front Row, and it has been by far the greatest joy of my professional life. Today, I am thrilled to hand it over to a perfect strategic owner, The Only Agency, who will open new opportunities for it both in the US and internationally. What makes me doubly happy is that our entire team will continue in their roles, under the leadership of Daily Front Row veteran, Eddie Roche, one of the most beloved industry insiders.”

Belden added, “This is not about changing what works; it’s about investing in the future of fashion media. The Daily Front Row is a brand with enduring relevance and credibility, and we see tremendous opportunity to innovate while building on its legacy.”

