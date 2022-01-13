The NYFW Calendar Is Here! See All The Major Designers Showing This Season

In the words of Stanley Tucci’s Nigel, “Gird your loins people!” After several weeks of “will they, won’t they” rumors, the CFDA and IMG have confirmed that many of the industry’s leading designers will forge ahead with plans to show in-person. As the official New York Fashion Week schedule was released this morning, as part of the American Collections Calendar, here’s your crib sheet on the who, what, when, and where.

The calendar runs from Friday, February 11 to Wednesday, February 16, inclusive. Returning to the runway with physical shows (remember: masks are required indoors) are Brandon Maxwell, Coach, Altuzarra, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Christian Siriano, Ulla Johnson, Gabriela Hearst, Khaite, Cynthia Rowley, LaQuan Smith, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Markarian, PatBo, Kim Shui, Duncan, Maisie Wilen, Peter Do, The Blonds, and several others. In a release, the CFDA adds that chairman Tom Ford will show his wares on the catwalk too, though a time and date is not yet cemented on the calendar. Some newer names to note include Dauphinette, Danarys, Interior, Judy Turner, Loring, Luchen, Melke, Saint Sintra, and Zankov.

Meanwhile, opting for the presentation route are designers and brands such as Proenza Schouler, Aknvas, Bronx & Banco, and Hervé Leger. Designers including Veronica Beard, Helmut Lang, Jonathan Simkhai, Connor McKnight, and newcomer couturier Bach Mai will all welcome editors and buyers by appointment during the official schedule.

Area is among the brands opting to show with a digital activation—stand by for another glitzy crystal-heavy offering to light up your screen—as are Anna Sui, Dennis Basso, and Victor Glemaud. In some instances, these designers will host in-person appointments too.

As for who’s missing? There’s no news as of yet as to whether Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Monse, Pyer Moss, or Tommy Hilfiger will show during the schedule, having largely moved away from the bi-annual calendar, or opted to show digitally, in the last few years. Many brands who came to the city last season after either decamping to another Fashion Week or for the first time-ever (think: Rodarte, Thom Browne, Moschino, Dundas) are not said to show in NYC this time around either.

The schedule will continue to be updated, so don’t forget to add to your bookmarks. See you in the front row!

