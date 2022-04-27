The New Era Of BCBGMAXAZRIA Is Here

The debut collection we’ve been waiting for is on its way. BCBGMAXAZRIA ushered in a new era by fêting creative director Albino Riganello and his Fall ’22 offering over an intimate dinner at Manhattan’s LIGHTBOX earlier this week.

First on Riganello’s agenda when he took the reigns of the three-decade old brand late last year was redefining the muse. Sure enough, he looked to his native Italy, and sought inspiration from the type of sophisticated and elevated worldly art lover that might flit between Venice for the Biennale before entertaining in her villa for the weekend (in feathers and sequins, of course) and then jetting off somewhere more cosmopolitan in search of some excitement.

Specifically, he name checked screen sirens and sex symbols of the 1970s, actresses Edwige Fenech, Barbara Bouchet, and Zeudy Araya, and their inimitable vibes as central to his re-envisioning of the BCBGMAXAZRIA woman. “She’s not afraid of experimentation. She is an art lover, a visionary, a philanthropist, a pioneer, and more,” he said of his archetype. “Her way of dressing has evolved along with the changing of the times. Versatility rules her wardrobe and outfits need to easily be transformed from day to night.”

Those easy, transitional, and versatile pieces, like loosely draped silk maxis, pleated skirts, and tailored pieces for tying it all together, were showcased in film format to guests at the aforementioned dinner. Footage of the looks in motion danced around the gallery walls of LIGHTBOX during the meal, shot on location in a particularly funky, vibrant, and colorful Greenpoint apartment that looked plucked from a film set in 1970s Italy. (If you own this apartment, can we please come over for tea sometime?)

Riganello comes to BCBGMAXAZRIA with a resume that paints an exciting picture of what’s to come for the new chapter of this contemporary brand. His previous stints include working with Alessandro dell’Acqua, Dolce & Gabbana, St. John, Givenchy, Zuhair Murad, and most recently, popular NYC-based sustainable brand AMUR.

At the time of his appointment, he said: “Today we live in a completely different reality than years ago and women’s wardrobe is drastically evolving with the time. I will always have a woman’s needs in mind while designing, emphasizing femininity, sensuality, and that modern aspect that the brand is known for.” His woman is in good hands!

Among those in attendance to celebrate Riganello earlier this week were Jessica Wang, Sai De Silva, Tayshia Adams, Katya Tolstova, Emira D’Spain, Ivana Korda, Kate Bartlett, Mackenzie Macdonald, Sophia La Corte, and more. See the evening’s style, below!

Images: BFA

