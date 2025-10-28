The Most Dazzling Looks From The Angel Ball’s 2025 Red Carpet

The Angel Ball brought a burst of sparkling glamour to the Financial District last night with its annual gala, raising both funds and awareness for the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation. To kick off the night, the red carpet opened up for a star-studded array of honorees, guests, and presenters, from Tina Knowles to Gayle King, Mary J. Blige, and more. Naturally, everyone was sparkling from head to toe for the occasion—for a lucky few, courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz, one of the event’s longtime supporters. Below, discover the glittering looks that caught our eye from the special evening.

Tina Knowles in Valdrin Sahiti with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Michelle Williams in Bibhu Mohapatra with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Chanel Iman in Zuhair Murad with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Gayle King in Dennis Basso

Mary J. Blige in Tony Ward Couture and Amina Muaddi pumps

Vanessa Fuchs in Silvia Tcherassi

Brooks Nader in Jacob & Co. jewelry

Ubah Hassan in Bronx And Banco with Maison H Jewels jewelry

Denise Rich in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Skye Hankey

Jackie Siegel in Louis Vuitton

Amy Green in Cucculelli Shaheen

All images: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

