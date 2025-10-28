The Most Dazzling Looks From The Angel Ball’s 2025 Red Carpet

The Angel Ball brought a burst of sparkling glamour to the Financial District last night with its annual gala, raising both funds and awareness for the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation. To kick off the night, the red carpet opened up for a star-studded array of honorees, guests, and presenters, from Tina Knowles to Gayle King, Mary J. Blige, and more. Naturally, everyone was sparkling from head to toe for the occasion—for a lucky few, courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz, one of the event’s longtime supporters. Below, discover the glittering looks that caught our eye from the special evening.
Tina Knowles in Valdrin Sahiti with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Michelle Williams in Bibhu Mohapatra with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Chanel Iman in Zuhair Murad with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Gayle King in Dennis Basso
Mary J. Blige in Tony Ward Couture and Amina Muaddi pumps
Vanessa Fuchs in Silvia Tcherassi
Brooks Nader in Jacob & Co. jewelry
Ubah Hassan in Bronx And Banco with Maison H Jewels jewelry
Denise Rich in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Skye Hankey
Jackie Siegel in Louis Vuitton
Amy Green in Cucculelli Shaheen
All images: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation
