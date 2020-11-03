The Manhattan Vintage Show Is Going Online

Good news for vintage aficionados! The veritable treasure trove that is the Manhattan Vintage Show is taking its wares virtual this year. The event, which takes place a couple of times a year in the city, is now going digital.

From November 9 to 15, the famous expo will take place online. Already confirmed to take part are vendors including La Poubelle Vintage, Noble Vintage Clothier, IndigoStyle, Portmanteau NYC, Phenix NY, Buis NY, Retromended, Kil NYC, LaGarconne Boutique, and Malena’s are already confirmed.

There’ll also be Instagram Stories takeovers from dealers that week, taking viewers through their current collections, which you can shop virtually by sending a DM to the account.

A special live chat with Michelle Coursey of My Vintage Love Blog and Dr Collen Darnell, the “Vintage Egyptologist”, will also be scheduled for November 9, plus a takeover on all things vintage by Leigh of Pink Vintage Heart on November 15.

More events are expected to be added, and you can keep an eye on Instagram.

While there’s a show stated for December 4 and 5, the organizers are unsure of whether it’ll go ahead or not. They updated fans online with the following note: “We know many of you are waiting for news of an indoor event and we’re doing our best to update you later this week, thank you for your patience…this year really is an exercise in that! Thank you for hanging in there.”

For more updates, check out manhattanvintage.com and Instagram.

