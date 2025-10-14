The Lions roars again! The boutique high-fashion modeling agency has added four fashion icons and rising stars to their roster with the signing of Behati Prinsloo, Natasha Poly, Jeanne Cadieu and Natasa Vojnovic.

Prinsloo is best-known as a longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel and has appeared in campaigns for Versace, Hugo Boss, and Ralph Lauren. She’s also been married to singer Adam Levine since 2014.

Poly made her debut in 2004 and has fronted campaigns for L’Oréal Paris, Balmain, and Dolce & Gabbana. Vogue Paris named her one of the top 30 models of the 2000s.

French model Cadieu has walked the runway for designers such as Carolina Herrera, Valentino, and Ralph Lauren. She’s also romantically attached to actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Serbian model Natasa Vojnovic made a name for herself as an in-demand face of the late 1990s and early 2000s. She has appeared on multiple Vogue covers and in campaigns for Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Givenchy.

The Lions founder and managing partner, Ali Kavoussi, has also added Heather Hughes and Pedja Govedarica to his team as directors of image. Both are industry veterans who have represented talent at Elite Model Management in recent years. The Lions impressive roster of models includes Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Coco Rocha, Eva Herzigova, Amelia Gray, Jerry Hall, Sora Choi, Kristen McMenamy, and more.

