Daily Media: 14 Moves To Know from Swarovski to The Kooples

by Eddie Roche
Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert (Shutterstock)

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires, departures, promotions, and new representation.

1. Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert is now global creative director at Swarovski.

2. Tom Van Dorpe is now artistic director at The Kooples.

3. Myriam Cohen-Welgryn  is now president  L’Oréal, active cosmetics division.

4. Sebastian Picardo is now president and chief executive at Holt Renfrew.

5. Alexandra Shulman is now strategic advisor of online fashion marketplace at Atterley.

6. Nick Axelrod, co-founder of Nécessaire, has stepped down as chief creative officer.

7. Kacie Friedman is now account director at Autumn Communications.

Plus!

8. Creative Media Marketing is now representing True Botanicals.

9. Savannah Engel Public Relations is now representing JETSWEAT

10. Autumn Communications is now representing Violet Grey.

11. C&M Media is now representing Mia Becar and Neha Dani.

12 Krupp Group is now representing Marla Aaron.

13. Chasen Creative Media is now representing Artist Couture.

14. YAYA Publicity is now representing Layla Kaisi.

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

