The Latest Happenings In Palm Beach! Plus! A Major Honor For The Colony

This past week was a busy one in sunny Palm Beach. As sleet and snow made their umpteenth appearance in New York, the well-heeled and winter-weary happily decamped for warmer temps and bluer skies down South. Fortunately, there was plenty to celebrate, offering no shortage of champagne and cocktails along the breezy intra-coastal and beneath the palms of The Colony Palm Beach.

VERONICA BEARD CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF THE SPRING 2026 COLLECTION ABOARD THE MARINER III

Veronica Beard celebrated the launch of its Spring 2026 collection with an exclusive cocktail cruise aboard the Mariner III, highlighting the brand’s collaboration with French artist Thomas Lélu. As guests boarded, they were welcomed by Lélu’s signature wit, beginning at the bow of the boat where the printed phrase “Why Not? Life Is Short” set the tone for the evening. His cheeky touch extended throughout the vessel, appearing on embroidered pillows and decorative details placed around the space.

The evening’s fun didn’t end there, though. Allison Aston, Veronica Beard’s SVP of Events and Strategic Partnerships, encouraged guests to venture down two ladder-like staircases below deck for a playful hidden activation. What awaited was a series of reimagined boat cabins, each transformed with the irreverent spirit of the Veronica Beard x Thomas Lélu collaboration. The first stop, the main cabin, featured a Veronica Beard x Thomas Lélu–branded bed outfitted with a unusual twist: a selfie camera mounted directly on the ceiling above. Nearby, another cabin transported guests into a lush, jungle-inspired setting, creating the feeling of stepping into an unexpected tropical escape. The most giggles, however, emanated from the final stop: a bathroom reimagined as a champagne ice bath, complete with a handsome “captain” on hand, happily ready to provide a pour (and perhaps a cold plunge for those more daring)!

Images: Instagram/elizabethkurpis

The evening brought together a group of Palm Beach notables, including Veronica Miele Beard, Veronica Swanson Beard, Devon Windsor, Alexandra Sisto Daniel, Stephanie Hill, Meghan Klopp, Joey Wölffer, Marissa Montgomery, Veronica Webb, Laura Slatkin, and Pamela Tick, who gathered for an intimate first look at the new collection.

The Thomas Lélu x Veronica Beard collaboration features ready-to-wear pieces and accessories infused with Lélu’s distinctive humor, showcasing his iconic phrases such as “Bad Decisions Make Good Stories” and “I Want a Hug Bag.”

Images: Sofi Perazzo

CARA CARA HOSTS A DINNER TO CELEBRATE THE SPRING 2026 COLLECTION AT THE COLONY HOTEL

To celebrate the launch of its Spring 2026 collection, Cara Cara hosted an intimate cocktail and dinner at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. As is usually the case, the evening began on The Lawn, where guests gathered beneath the palms overlooking the pool while resident Palm Beach party DJ Pamela Tick played her beats. Riding the Palm Royale wave, attendees arrived dressed in the brand’s latest designs, featuring Cara Cara’s signature seasonal prints and patterns of “Bloomsfield Ivory,” “Lillian Lemon,” “Windsor Blush,” and “Colette Toile Green.” Though a light sprinkle fell from the warm Palm Beach sky (it is Florida, after all), servers still struggled to coax guests toward their seats. Perhaps because the many New Yorkers who had flown in for the occasion were intent on savoring every minute of the balmy 75-degree evening.

Dinner unfolded beneath the Hanging Garden, where three tables were arranged in a triangular formation, a refreshing departure from the hotel’s customary single long table. Once seated, co-founder Katie Hobbs enlisted her table mates in a small creative project. Each place setting was adorned with a shell necklace, while small ceramic dishes nestled among the floral arrangements held delicate charms and jewels custom-made by Alice Marcuz. Guests were invited to embellish their necklaces as they pleased. The activity proved to be a delightful activity, sparking lively conversation and leaving everyone with a takeaway they were actually excited to bring home.

The tablecloths also featured custom linens using the Cara Cara “Hudson Scarf Pink” print, the design for which co-founder Julia Workman Brown painstakingly ensured fit the table measurements perfectly. Spoiler alert: it paid off, they were beautiful.

Co-hosts (and co-founders) Sasha Martin, Hobbs, and Workman Brown presided over the dinner, and were joined by a notable guest list that included Veronica Webb and her daughter Molly Robb, Ali Sisto Daniel, Callie Baker Holt, Christina Coniglio, Elisabeth Munder, Elizabeth Kurpis, Ellen Kavanaugh, Joey Wölffer, Karen Klopp, Krystian von Speidel, Lauren Layne Merck, Meghan Klopp, Molly Mele, Stephanie Hill, Taylor Stoddard, and Valesca Guerrand Hermes, among others.

Also in attendance was Nick Mele, the Palm Beach (and beyond) photographer of the moment, who shot the brand’s latest campaign in Locust Valley, New York. The images serve as an ode to garments that glow, shimmer, and bloom within settings where the natural world intertwines with grand interiors. That evening, his photographs came to life as guests swanned through The Colony in metallic jacquards accented with silver and blue, cheeky watercolor polka dots, art-deco geometrics, and fresh crochet knits; a moment of life imitating art imitating life, in a very Palm Royale-esque moment!

Images: Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

THE COLONY PALM BEACH DEBUTS A CAPSULE COLLECTION ALONG WITH AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA & DE GOURNAY

The Colony Palm Beach debuted a limited-edition swim and resort capsule collection last week created in partnership with celebrated Latin American fashion brand Agua by Agua Bendita and renowned hand-painted wallpaper house de Gournay. Launching with Moda Operandi as the exclusive online retail partner, the collection marks the first time the bespoke de Gournay mural found at The Colony has been translated into women’s swim and resort wear. “We’ve wanted to extend our de Gournay mural into women’s swim for years, but we were very intentional about waiting for the right partner.” says Sarah Wetenhall, Owner and CEO of The Colony Palm Beach.

“Agua by Agua Bendita is the first brand that truly understood the level of artistry required, from the precision of the color palette to the dimensional embroidery that mirrors the hand-painted detail of the wallpaper itself.”

The capsule draws directly from the iconic de Gournay wall coverings at The Colony Palm Beach, a playful yet reverent portrait of Palm Beach imagined as a living landscape. Inspired by a mural in the original lobby of The Colony titled The Early Days in Palm Beach, the hand-painted wallpaper celebrates the region’s native flora and fauna on soft pinks and teals, blending fantasy with a strong sense of place. Alligators float through lily-filled waters, panthers appear in diamond collars, flamingos preen beneath palms, and beloved monkey mascot Johnnie Brown makes his signature appearance from the treetops. “The Colony mural was conceived as a narrative landscape, rich with detail and storytelling, so translating it beyond the walls requires great care,” says Hannah Cecil Gurney, Director of de Gournay.

Agua by Agua Bendita brought the artwork to life across a curated selection of the brand’s signature silhouettes, including the Limón and Gema one-piece swimsuits, the Kiwi bikini top and matching Jengibre bottom, the Lavanda, Luna, and Emelina pareos, and the Delirio mini dress. The collection is available now for a limited time at aguabyaguabendita.com, as well as in person and online at The Colony Edit and thecolonyedit.com, and will debut at modaoperandi.com this week.

Images: Martina Keenan

PLUS! THE COLONY PALM BEACH AWARDED BEST LUXURY COLLABORATION AWARD 2026 BY FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE!

On Thursday, February 26th, 2026, Forbes Travel Guide honored The Colony Hotel with the Best Luxury Collaboration of the Year award (no surprise there!). This distinction recognizes the iconic Palm Beach hotel for its extensive and innovative portfolio of collaborations with luxury brands to enhance guest experience. Sarah Wetenhall, Owner and CEO of The Colony Palm Beach, and Bruce Seigel, General Manager, accepted the honor in Monaco at The Summit, Forbes Travel Guide’s exclusive, by-invitation-only event that brings together the leaders of luxury travel and hospitality. Reflecting on the recognition, Wetenhall shared; “Nearly a decade ago, my husband, Andrew, and I bought The Colony Hotel with a clear vision for what we could bring to the Palm Beach community….”

The Colony has become an industry leader in experiential partnerships, setting a new benchmark for how collaborations can shape the future of hospitality. Spanning design, fashion, wellness, and culture, partnerships at The Colony are deeply integrated into the guest experience. Highlights include creative collaborations with Apple TV, de Gournay, AERIN, goop and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martina Mondadori’s Cabana Magazine; culinary partnerships with beloved Manhattan institution Swifty’s and cult-favorite PopUp Bagels; fashion collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana; and fitness programming with SoulCycle. With more than 50 brands woven into its story, The Colony has created immersive, authentic experiences that connect guests more deeply to Palm Beach. With this recognition, The Colony Palm Beach solidifies its leadership in international luxury hospitality, where legacy fuels innovation, collaboration drives culture, and the experience extends far beyond a typical hotel stay.

Images: Courtesy of Carfrae Consulting